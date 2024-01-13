Four Russian missiles damaged 10 private homes and power lines in Sumy Oblast overnight

Ten private houses and power lines were damaged in the overnight Russian strike on the Velykopysarivska community in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy Oblast, the Prosecutor General's Office wrote on Telegram on Jan. 13.

The attacks were reportedly carried out with four S-300 missiles.

The Prosecutor's Office, along with other law enforcement agencies, is documenting the aftermath of the attack, and a preliminary investigation into violations of the customs and laws of war has been opened.



Russian forces carried out a large-scale attack on Ukraine early on Jan. 13, using strike UAVs in combination with a range of ballistic weapons, anti-aircraft guided missiles, and cruise missiles launched from six Tu-95MS bombers over the Caspian Sea. The enemy also deployed MiG-31K fighter jets, which fired six Kinzhal hypersonic missiles. An air-raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine.

Air defense intercepted 9 of the 12 Russian cruise missiles.

Read also: Woman injured in Shostka amid Russian attacks in Sumy Oblast

More than 20 weapons failed to reach their targets, including three out of six Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, in Russia’s early morning attack on Ukraine, Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said on national television on Jan. 13.

A 47-year-old woman was injured due to Russian strikes on the city of Shostka in Sumy Oblast on the morning of Jan. 13, the Northern Operational Command reported on Telegram.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine