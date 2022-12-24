Four Russian soldiers sentenced to 11 years in prison for torturing ATO servicemen

The court sentenced four soldiers to 11 years in prison for torturing the participants of the anti-terrorist operation (ATO) in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine spokesman Artem Dekhtiarenko, press service of Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

Details: Among the convicts are two soldiers of the 16th separate special brigade of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (formerly known as the GRU). Two more are mercenaries of the Russian private military company Redut.

It was they who, in early September 2022, abducted three residents of the village of Borova, who participated in the anti-terrorist operation.

The occupiers kept the abducted men tied in a pit with bags on their heads. The victims were brutally tortured and threatened with murder.

In this way, the invaders conducted interrogations and tried to get information about other Ukrainian patriots. After the torture and inhumane suffering, the Russian soldiers released the victims.

On the basis of the evidence that was collected, the court has determined that the defendants’ actions were a violation of the laws and customs of war, committed by a group of persons based on a prior conspiracy.

The prosecutor's office notes that all four Russian soldiers fully admitted their guilt and repented. In the court session, they also added that they are asking for forgiveness from all Ukrainian people.

On 23 December, the Kotelva district of the Poltava Oblast fully satisfied the request of the regional prosecutor's office and sentenced the Russian soldiers to 11 years of imprisonment.

Currently, the term for appealing the verdict continues.

Background: The Security Service of Ukraine counter-intelligence officers in collaboration with the Central Security Service "A" neutralised an enemy group during a combat operation in October 2022.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!