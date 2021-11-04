Four SC men arrested in shooting death of a man outside a Blythewood house

Four men have been arrested in connection with an October shooting death of a man in the yard of a home in northeast Richland County.

The man was found shot in the upper body at in the 300 block of Glen Dornoch Way around 7 a.m. Oct. 13.

He died in an area hospital.

Sheriff Leon Lott said in a news release Thursday the shooting stemmed from a robbery attempt.

Arrested were Tyler Hill, 32, charged with murder and criminal conspiracy; Eric Bolar, 34, charged with murder, attempted armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime; Antonio Leslie, 30, charged with murder and criminal conspiracy; Antonio Ivery, 40, charged with murder, attempted armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a stolen pistol.