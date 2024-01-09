Four schools in Tuscaloosa County cancel classes after storm-related power outages

Four public schools in Tuscaloosa closed their doors Tuesday after a potent weather system caused scattered power outages throughout Alabama.

In the Tuscaloosa County School System, Big Sandy and Buhl elementary schools closed for the entire day because of a lack of electricity. All other schools in the Tuscaloosa County School System held classes as scheduled, but with a two-hour delay.

In the Tuscaloosa City Schools system, Northridge High School and Verner Elementary School had to close for the full day because of a power outage. Northridge Middle School, which is nearby Northridge High and Verner, lost power overnight but the school was able to open at 11 a.m.

TCS said they were working with Alabama Power to restore electricity at Northridge High and Verner.

All other schools in the city system held classes as scheduled.

The storm system brought heavy rains, winds of up to 40 mph and downed several trees overnight Monday and into early Tuesday morning in West Alabama, according to local meteorologists.

