Is Four Seas Mercantile Holdings Limited (HKG:374) A Smart Pick For Income Investors?

Is Four Seas Mercantile Holdings Limited (HKG:374) a good dividend stock? How can we tell? Dividend paying companies with growing earnings can be highly rewarding in the long term. If you are hoping to live on the income from dividends, it's important to be a lot more stringent with your investments than the average punter.

With Four Seas Mercantile Holdings yielding 3.4% and having paid a dividend for over 10 years, many investors likely find the company quite interesting. It would not be a surprise to discover that many investors buy it for the dividends. Some simple analysis can reduce the risk of holding Four Seas Mercantile Holdings for its dividend, and we'll focus on the most important aspects below.

SEHK:374 Historical Dividend Yield April 10th 2020 More

Payout ratios

Dividends are usually paid out of company earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. So we need to form a view on if a company's dividend is sustainable, relative to its net profit after tax. Looking at the data, we can see that 141% of Four Seas Mercantile Holdings's profits were paid out as dividends in the last 12 months. Unless there are extenuating circumstances, from the perspective of an investor who hopes to own the company for many years, a payout ratio of above 100% is definitely a concern.

Another important check we do is to see if the free cash flow generated is sufficient to pay the dividend. Four Seas Mercantile Holdings's cash payout ratio in the last year was 44%, which suggests dividends were well covered by cash generated by the business. It's good to see that while Four Seas Mercantile Holdings's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Very few companies are able to sustainably pay dividends larger than their reported earnings.

Is Four Seas Mercantile Holdings's Balance Sheet Risky?

As Four Seas Mercantile Holdings's dividend was not well covered by earnings, we need to check its balance sheet for signs of financial distress. A quick check of its financial situation can be done with two ratios: net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA is a measure of a company's total debt. Net interest cover measures the ability to meet interest payments. Essentially we check that a) the company does not have too much debt, and b) that it can afford to pay the interest. Four Seas Mercantile Holdings has net debt of 0.81 times its EBITDA, which we think is not too troublesome.

Net interest cover can be calculated by dividing earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) by the company's net interest expense. Four Seas Mercantile Holdings has EBIT of 5.98 times its interest expense, which we think is adequate.

Remember, you can always get a snapshot of Four Seas Mercantile Holdings's latest financial position, by checking our visualisation of its financial health.

Dividend Volatility

One of the major risks of relying on dividend income, is the potential for a company to struggle financially and cut its dividend. Not only is your income cut, but the value of your investment declines as well - nasty. For the purpose of this article, we only scrutinise the last decade of Four Seas Mercantile Holdings's dividend payments. The dividend has been stable over the past 10 years, which is great. We think this could suggest some resilience to the business and its dividends. During the past ten-year period, the first annual payment was HK$0.07 in 2010, compared to HK$0.095 last year. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.1% a year over that time.