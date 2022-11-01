Four Seasons Hotels in Scottsdale and Jackson Hole Find Buyers

Gillian Tan and Patrick Clark
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Dajia Insurance Group Co., which took over most of the operations of China’s Anbang Insurance Group Co., agreed to sell a luxury hotel in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is close to offloading resorts in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and Laguna Beach, California.

Proceeds from the three sales will total about $1.2 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. agreed to buy the Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North, according to a statement Tuesday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg report. The company will purchase the property, which sits next to an acclaimed golf course, using nearly $268 million of cash on hand.

Billionaire Tilman Fertitta, meanwhile, is nearing a deal to personally buy the Montage Laguna Beach for about $650 million, according to people with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. Also, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is in exclusive talks for the Four Seasons Resort in Jackson Hole, according to people familiar with that deal. The transaction, worth about $315 million, could be announced as soon as this week, one of the people said.

A representative for Host declined to comment, as did a representative for Fertitta. Dajia officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Dajia began exploring the sale of the luxury US hotels earlier this year, Bloomberg reported. The hotels were part of a portfolio that Anbang agreed to sell in 2019 as part of a deal that ultimately fell through as the pandemic struck. Dajia took over the properties when the Chinese government restructured Anbang.

Braemar will gain a hotel set on 37 acres (15 hectares) with a spa, pickleball and tennis courts, as well as shuttles to nearby golf courses. The hotel, which opened in 1999, has had nearly $21 million in improvements since 2016 and commands an average daily rate of more than $873. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter, according to the statement.

On Monday, Fertitta reported holding a 6.2% stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd., the operator of hotels and casinos in Las Vegas and Macau.

--With assistance from Blake Schmidt, Davide Scigliuzzo and Christopher Palmeri.

(Updates with details on Montage starting in second paragraph.)

