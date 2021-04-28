Four Seasons Total Landscaping shared meme taking a dig at Rudy Giuliani after feds raid his NYC apartment

Azmi Haroun
·1 min read
Four Seasons Total Landscaping
Attorney for President Trump, Rudy Giuliani speaks to the media at a press conference held in the back parking lot of Four Seasons Total Landscaping on November 7, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Four Seasons Total Landscaping, the suburban Philadelphia landscaping company that served as the site of Rudy Giuliani's election-denial press conference on November 8, took a dig at the former NYC mayor after the FBI raided his apartment, office, and his associate's office.

The meme features photoshopped FBI agents pacing the same parking lot where Giuliani gave his press conference and repeated election conspiracy theories. Trump campaign had booked the location for a press conference instead of the luxury Four Seasons hotel in the city.

"Wrong apartment. We kicked him out months ago," the caption said.

Read more: Trumpworld shuns Rudy: The inside story of Giuliani's descent from 'America's Mayor' to presidential lawyer and now an FBI target

During that conference, reporters informed Giuliani that Biden had won the presidential election, and all of the major networks had called the race.

Giuliani, threw his arms up and said: "All of them! Oh my goodness! Wow, all the networks! We have to forget about the law, judges don't count!"

In a reply to their meme on Wednesday, Four Seasons Total Landscaping hinted that they were making a documentary about the whole experience from their side.

Read the original article on Business Insider

