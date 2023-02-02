Four Seasons Unveils New Los Cabos Residences Nestled in the Brand’s First Private Marina

Heading to Los Cabos to escape the winter blues? You can now book a spot at the Four Seasons’s swanky new residences to soak up some much-needed sunshine.

The luxury hospitality brand revealed today that it has begun taking reservations for its new high-end vacation homes inside the tony Costa Palmas enclave, found on the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula. Spread across over 1,500 acres of lush lands bordering the Sea of Cortez and the Sierra de la Laguna mountain, the residences are the latest luxury abodes to arrive in the popular destination’s less-traveled East Cape. The prime location gives you direct access to the area’s national marine park and UNESCO World Heritage site, Cabo Pulmo, host to one of only 3 living reefs in North America—plus, you can enjoy the Four Season’s first private marina, available only to you and your fellow guests.

More from Robb Report

Known as Private Retreats, the new accommodations include nine new vacation homes scattered across the grounds, ranging in size from two- to six-bedroom homes and hosting up to 18 guests. You can choose to stay at the sprawling 12,304-square-foot six-bedroom, six-bath villa with expansive glass windows, for example, or opt for a smaller, 3,475-square-foot abode with a plunge pool for each of its three bedrooms.

Pool view.

No matter which spot you prefer, expect a focus on indoor-outdoor living, with contemporary-style decor in a neutral color palette and wooden accents to reflect the locale’s tropical backdrop. Amenities to look forward to include the private pool nestled into each lodging, a personal butler to handle all your requests, a private chef to prepare your favorite meals (upon request) and expansive entertainment spaces to enjoy throughout your stay.

Story continues

That brand-new marina, meanwhile, is just a short walk away, whether it’s an early morning stroll or a nighttime jaunt, from the Private Retreats in the Costa Palmas Marina Village. Once there, you’ll find a plethora of retail spaces, restaurants, cafes and gathering spots, including a newly opened Mexican nightclub, Chiki—designed by Martin Brudnizki, of Paris’s colorful Pink Mama and Miami’s Soho Beach House—where you can dine, dance and relax in chic style. If you want to break away from life at shore, take one of many vessels in the Four Seasons’s fleet of boats, like its 65-foot luxury yacht or its 26-foot center console, to explore the seas for the best snorkeling and diving sites, or try out a guided sport and spearfishing trip. The marina itself can hold superyachts up to 250 feet, so feel free to bring your own ride along with you.

“The East Cape of Baja sets the stage for luxury living at its finest—and then some,” Borja Manchado, general manager of the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Los Cabos at Costa Palmas, said in a statement. “Our residences provide guests with the best of both worlds, the privacy of renting a home along with the services and amenities that Four Seasons is known for.”

With a total of 141 guest rooms and 23 suites, the Four Seasons Resort & Residences Los Cabos, situated on two miles of peaceful beachfront, also includes a slew of other amenities you can enjoy, include a sports and fitness center, a spa and wellness center and a Robert Trent Jones II–designed 18-hole golf course.

Rates for the retreats range from $2,500 to $50,000 per night.

Click here to see the Four Seasons Retreats in photos.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.