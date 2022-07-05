Four sent to prison for probation violations in meth cases

Under Michigan law, drug probationers must have more than two verified violations to earn a prison sentence.

St. Joseph County Circuit Judge Paul Stutesman sent four to the Michigan Department of Corrections this week who failed to complete drug programs and ended up with new charges.

Curtis Pollitt, 52, of Three Rivers, was sentenced to two to 15 years for escape. He will serve two years to 20 years for possession of meth.

Robert Craig, 50, of White Pigeon, will serve 19 months to 10 years for possession of meth.

Tomas Crawford, 51, of Three Rivers, was sentenced to two to 10 years for possession of meth.

Kody Brownbridge, 27, who had been homeless in Sturgis, will serve two to 20 years for meth possession and breaking into a building.

Pollitt and Brownbridge were sentenced as habitual offenders. All four failed drug treatment opportunities.

Pollitt served seven months for possession of cocaine in March 2018 after a guilty plea. He later failed to return to Twin County Probation from his American Axle job in May 2018 and faced escape charges.

Placed in the drug court treatment program in 2019, Pollitt possessed alcohol, was absent from his residence and failed to report to his probation officer. Pollitt was convicted in four prior drug arrests going back to 2012 in both St. Joseph and Berrien counties.

Craig drove an employer's truck to Elkhart County in September 2021. Indiana officers charged him with driving with no license and possession of drug paraphernalia. Craig failed drug court and the "Swift and Sure" drug rehab program.

In May 2021, Craig also used alcohol, meth, and MDMA, a synthetic drug.

Crawford was found riding an electric bike in Three Rivers in August 2021. Officers located 1.2 grams of meth in his pocket.

Crawford walked away from the Twin County rehab center on May 12, three hours after he arrived from jail as part of the Swift and Sure Sanctions program. The program found he had significant substance abuse and was in danger of relapse and overdose before being taken back into custody.

Brownbridge was arrested in Sturgis last September for meth possession after breaking into a South Centreville Road store.

In May this year, Brownbridge left the Twin County program six days after a positive drug test at the center.

All new charges were dismissed with the transfer of the defendants to the Michigan Department of Corrections.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Four sent to prison for probation violations in meth cases