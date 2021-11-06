Four-year sentence for Montville dealer connected with fatal opioid-selling ring

A 34-year-old Montville man was sentenced in federal court on Thursday to nearly four years in prison for his role in an opioid distribution ring connected with several fatal overdoses, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

In addition to the 46-month prison sentence, U.S. District Judge Robert Chatigny also ordered Kenneth Bingell to serve three years of supervised release for the distribution of heroin and fentanyl.

Bingell’s arrest came after Norwich police and the FBI launched an investigation into several fatal and non-fatal overdoses during a short period of time in Eastern Connecticut.

Investigators concluded Bingell and others were supplied opioids by two other individuals – Juan Reyes and Michael Nieves – as early as January 2017 and through to July 2018. Bingell then sold the drugs coming in from Hartford to customers in the Norwich and New London areas, prosecutors said.

Investigators connected seven other overdoses, including four fatalities, to drugs supplied by Reyes and Nieves.

During the course of the investigation, it was learned Bingell and others burglarized a Plainfield residence in January 2018 and stole three firearms, one of which police said Bingell sold to Reyes and Nieves in exchange for 100 bags of heroin/fentanyl and $150.

Bingell, who has been detained since August 2019, pleaded guilty in June to one count of conspiracy to distribute, and to possession with intent to distribute, heroin and fentanyl. Those charges, as well as the burglary charges are pending in state court.

Bingell has several open cases in the Danielson, Norwich and New London judicial districts. He is scheduled to appear in Danielson Superior Court next on Nov. 19 on numerous burglary, firearm theft and probation violation charges, according to the state's judicial website.

Reyes and Nieves previously pleaded guilty to federal fentanyl distribution offenses. On Oct. 26, Reyes was sentenced to 151 months of imprisonment. Nieves has not yet been sentenced.

