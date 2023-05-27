Four sentenced for cocaine trafficking, firearm offenses

May 26—MIDLAND — Michael Robledo Guillen, 48, was sentenced today to 97 months in prison for cocaine trafficking and a firearm offense, according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release. Guillen was the last of four Mexican nationals arrested by Odessa Police officers in December 2022 to be sentenced.

According to court documents, in December 2022, Guillen of Monterrey, Mexico; Ricardo Perez Flores, 37, of Veracruz, Mexico; Faustino Alvarez Mendoza, 22, of Michoacan, Mexico; and Ricardo Aguilar Villarreal, 37, of Monterrey, Mexico conspired to deliver one kilogram of cocaine from Dallas to Odessa, the release detailed. After Odessa Police Department officers stopped the truck the four defendants were in they recovered one kilogram of cocaine from the truck's center console along with a stolen firearm. Officers recovered an additional loaded firearm from Mendoza's waistband.

Earlier this month, Mendoza, Villarreal, and Flores were also each sentenced to 97 months in federal prison for both cocaine trafficking and firearm offenses.

"I would like to thank our law enforcement partners for disrupting the operations of these cocaine traffickers," said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza in the release. "These traffickers posed a clear threat to public safety as they were armed with loaded guns while transporting a significant amount of cocaine across the state of Texas."

The Odessa Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Mahoney prosecuted the case.