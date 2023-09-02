Four sentenced on felony charges in Southeast District Court

Sep. 2—Four people were sentenced recently on felony charges in Southeast District Court in Jamestown.

Zeferino Carlos Rangel, 52, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to patronizing a minor for commercial sexual activity and promoting sexual performance by a minor, Class B felonies, and corruption or solicitation of minors, possession of certain materials prohibited and prohibited/possess firearm, Class C felonies.

Rangel was accused of offering a substance believed to be cocaine and/or methamphetamine to engage in commercial sexual activity with a minor from June 15 to Nov. 16, 2022, participating in one or more sexual acts with a minor 15 years or older while he was at least three years older than the minor and at least 22 years old and producing, directing or promoting any performance including sexual conduct by a minor on Oct. 14, possessing any motion picture, photograph or other visual representation that includes sexual conduct by a minor on his cellphone and possessing and/or controlling a firearm while he was convicted of a felony in the last five years on Nov. 16.

Judge Cherie Clark sentenced Rangel to 25 years in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with credit for 278 days served. Clark also placed Rangel on three years supervised probation. Restitution will be determined within 60 days of the judgment.

A Class B felony is punishable by 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Melissa Lynn Murdock, 47, Mandan, North Dakota, pleaded guilty to prohibited acts A/controlled substances, a Class A felony, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a Class B felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

Murdock was accused of possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine on April 1, 2021, and delivering, distributing or dispensing methamphetamine and possessing one or more smoking devices used with methamphetamine from April 19-22, 2022.

Judge Troy LeFevre sentenced Murdock to one year and one day in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with credit for one day served. LeFevre placed Murdock on 18 months supervised probation and ordered her to pay a $900 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment and a $25 victim-witness fee.

A Class A felony is punishable by 20 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. A Class A misdemeanor is punishable by 360 days in prison and a $3,000 fine.

Isaiah Kenneth Bacilio Guzman, 36, James River Correctional Center, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a Class C felony.

Guzman was accused of breaking one or more facial bones of an individual on Jan. 16.

LeFevre sentenced Guzman to 18 months in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. LeFevre also placed Guzman on 18 months supervised probation.

Jamal Joel Anderson, 43, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to terrorizing and possession of drug paraphernalia, Class C felonies.

From March 18-19, Anderson was accused of threatening to stab an individual while holding a knife and possessing one or more pipes used with methamphetamine with a previous conviction in 2020.

LeFevre sentenced Anderson to two years in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with credit for 166 days served. LeFevre also placed Anderson on 18 months supervised probation.