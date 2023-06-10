Four sentenced on felony charges in Southeast District Court

Jun. 10—Four people were recently sentenced on felony charges in Southeast District Court in Jamestown.

Garrett Alan Loy, 38, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to two counts of gross sexual imposition, Class A felonies, luring minors by computer, a Class B felony, and two counts of promoting obscenity to minors and indecent exposure, Class C felonies.

Loy was accused of engaging in a sexual act with another or causing another to engage in a sexual act while he compelled by force or by threat of imminent death, serious bodily injury or kidnapping to be inflicted on a human being on Jan. 4, engaging in a sexual act with a minor who was younger than 15 and sending one or more videos and/or photos of pornographic material to two different minors on Jan. 6, exposing his genitalia to a minor in a private place on Jan. 7 with a previous conviction in 2005 and using a computer or other electronic means to lure a Jamestown Police Department detective posing as a minor younger than 15 while he was 22 or older on Jan. 9.

Judge Cherie Clark sentenced Loy to 15 years in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with credit for 140 days served. Clark placed Loy on five years supervised probation and ordered him to register as a sex offender.

A Class A felony is punishable by 20 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. A Class B felony is punishable by 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Samuel Rudy Wischnak, 29, LaMoure, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a Class C felony, sexual assault, a Class A misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.

Wischnak was accused of having sexual contact with another individual while knowing or having reasonable cause to believe the contact is offensive, inappropriately touching someone on June 7, 2022, and impeding air or blood flow to an individual's brain or lungs on Aug. 27.

Clark sentenced Wischnak to two years in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with credit for 50 days served. Clark placed Wischnak on 18 months supervised probation and ordered him to complete a diagnostic assessment for chemical dependency, mental health and domestic violence within 90 days following release, complete any recommended treatment within 180 days and to have no contact with a certain individual. Clark also ordered Wischnak to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $1,000 fine/state, $35 indigent defense application fee and $200 indigent recoupment.

A Class A misdemeanor is punishable by 360 days in prison and a $3,000 fine. A Class B misdemeanor is punishable by 30 days in prison and a $1,500 fine.

Kyle Ray Greenough, 27, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sexual offender, a Class C felony.

Greenough was accused of experiencing a change in computer online identity and not registering the change within three days from April 16 to May 4 with a previous conviction in 2015.

Clark sentenced Greenough to 90 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for 27 days served. Clark also ordered Greenough to not possess or own firearms.

Joshua Matthew Golon, 25, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal conspiracy, Class C felonies, and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class A misdemeanor.

Golon was accused of failing or refusing to bring a vehicle to a stop after a pursuing police vehicle or peace officer gave a visual or audible signal to bring the vehicle to a stop on April 15, and entering a business with one or more co-conspirators intending to steal from it and stealing miscellaneous items valued at over $1,000 but less than $10,000 with co-conspirators from a business in Jamestown.

Clark sentenced Golon to 18 months in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with credit for 44 days served. His sentence is concurrent with another conviction in 2023. Clark placed Golon on 18 months supervised probation and ordered him to pay $4,350 in restitution.