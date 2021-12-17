Four sentenced in robbery that killed Johnstown police dog Titan

Dec. 17—EBENSBURG — Four people involved in a burglary that led to the death of a Johnstown Police Department dog over one year ago were sentenced in Cambria County court Friday.

MaKayla McCarty , 23, of McVeytown, Mifflin County, had entered a guilty plea to burglary, resisting arrest and possessing instruments of a crime last month, and was sentenced to a maximum of 10 years state probation by President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III on Friday.

MaKayla McCarty's attorney, Nicholis Milardo, said that his client has been treating her substance abuse issue since March.

He noted that the incident has impacted his client's life, including causing her to lose custody of her 4-year-old daughter and that she would not have gotten into the vehicle that night if she would have known what would have happened.

Milardo said that the incident has been devastating and that his client knows there is nothing she can do to bring Titan back.

"She knows that the officer lost not only a partner but a family member that evening," he said. "There's nothing my client can do to make sure something like that does not happen again, but to get sober and change her life — and she has done that."

Corey McCarty, 25; Derrick McCarty, 28; and Robert McCarty, 58 — all of McVeytown, Mifflin County — had entered guilty pleas to burglary, resisting arrest, flight to avoid apprehension and possessing instruments of a crime before Krumenacker last month and were also sentenced Friday in separate proceedings.

During the proceedings for Derrick McCarty, District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer spoke to the actions of Derrick, Cory and Robert McCarty.

"What we have are people who came into our community, set up a well-thought-out plan to come into one of our buildings to steal from them, destruct them and make a profit from them with the intention to not get caught," Neugebauer said. "Unfortunately they got caught."

Story continues

Det. Sgt. Corey Adams of the Johnstown Police Department testified on behalf of the department and of Brian Stevens, who could not attend the hearing. Stevens was the partner of K-9 officer Titan.

Adams testified that Titan was killed when he was sent into the building to apprehend the McCartys when they failed to comply with police commands. He noted that once Robert McCarty was in custody, the others complied with their father's command to flee — which Adams said sent Titan further into the building and led to him falling down an elevator shaft.

Titan had served with the Johnstown department since 2014.

Due to having a prior record, Derrick McCarty was sentenced to 12 to 24 months in a state correctional institution and three years of state probation.

Corey McCarty was sentenced to five years of state probation due to not having a prior record before the incident.

When it came time to sentence Robert McCarty, Krumenacker asked what brought the family the whole way to Johnstown and particularly that building. Robert McCarty said that his son had found it but there was "no particular reason."

Krumenacker responded: "Amazing."

The judge told Robert McCarty he was receiving a higher sentence due to the fact that he was engaging in this act with his children, two of whom did not previously have records.

"The thing that appalls me is that you condone activity like this with your own children," Krumenacker said.

Robert McCarty was sentenced to 10 years state probation.

According to a criminal complaint, Johnstown police found "stations" and tools that were being used to sort, cut and disassemble metal for scrap inside a Maple Avenue warehouse on Nov. 22 during their search for five Mifflin County residents.

The complaint said that the group illegally entered the warehouse and planned to steal copper and other metals. A Ford pickup truck with a trailer at the rear was backed into the warehouse to haul away scrap.

At the time of the incident, police said the building had no electricity and officers were using flashlights to navigate their way through the space.

Sean Robertson, 26, of Newton Hamilton, Mifflin County, was also charged in the incident, and his case is pending in Cambria County court.