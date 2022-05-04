Four sentenced in series of central Ohio bank robberies

Four individuals involved in recent bank robberies across central Ohio appeared in a Muskingum County court Tuesday, where they were sentenced to prison.

Amber Morrison, 26, of Chillicothe; Lindsey Williams, 24, of Lancaster; Travis Mettler, 23, of Lancaster; and James Jones, 28, of Akron plead guilty to a prosecutor’s bill of information, according to a release from the Muskingum County Prosecutor's Office.

All four robberies were prosecuted in Muskingum County.

Jones was charged with one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony, and four counts of robbery, a second-degree felonies. He sentenced to 15 to 20-and-a-half years in prison, plus the remaining three years left on his parole.

Mettler was sentenced to 12 to 16 years in prison on one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and four counts of robbery with post-release control of two to five years.

Morrison was charged with one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and sentenced to 8 to 12 years in prison. She faces mandatory post release control of two to five years.

Williams was sentenced to 6 to 9 years in prison on one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and mandatory post release control of 18 months to three years.

The recent robbery of the North Valley Bank on Maple Avenue in Zanesville was one part of a spree that began with a bank robbery on April 11 in Canal Winchester in Franklin County, according to a release from the Muskingum County Prosecutor's Office.

After making off with the cash, Jones and Mettler drove Williams’ car back to their apartment in Lancaster to split the money with their partners, having Morrison do the accounting.

On their way home to Lancaster, they searched on the internet for the location of a Zanesville bank farthest from the police station, according to the release.

The women dropped the men off at the Zanesville bank, where they presented a robbery demand note. Outside, in a nearby church parking lot, the women were waiting when they were confronted by church employees and told to move.

Inside, the bank tellers were confused by the men’s actions and gave them no money. The men fled back to the waiting car. Over the course of the next seven days, the four were involved in two additional robberies, one in Newark and one in Chillicothe.

All four counties involved, Franklin, Ross, Licking, and Muskingum, worked together to combine their investigations into a single pattern of corrupt activity prosecution and agreed to file the case in Muskingum County.

