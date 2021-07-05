Four shootings in Boston overnight, one fatal
Police said the victim of the fatal shooting was also hit by a minivan.
Military aircraft are mobilised as fires burn across British Columbia following a record-breaking heatwave.
The Philippine defense secretary says at least 17 people have been killed and 40 rescued in the crash of a Philippine air force C-130 aircraft carrying troops in a southern province. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said rescue efforts are ongoing. Chief of Staff Gen. Cirilito Sobejana did not immediately say how many people were on board the aircraft and if there were casualties after it crashed on landing shortly before noon in Bangkal village in the mountainous town of Patikul in Sulu province.
The shooting happened in front of families with children all out in the neighborhood just enjoying the 4th of July holiday.
The plane crashed 600 miles south of Manila, killing dozens, including three civilians on the ground. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.
The Prime Minister announced this afternoon that most remaining coronavirus restrictions could be lifted from July 19, emphasising that personal responsibility rather than legislation would become the major determinant of peoples’ behaviour. This is welcome news for the arts industry, which for the past 18 months has been shut down or open in a limited manner, to prevent the spread of infection. However, Johnson was careful to clarify that the decision on whether or not restrictions will be lift
The Massachusetts State Police have identified eight of the 11 males who were arrested following an hourslong armed standoff that partially shut down Interstate 95. People in the movement believe individual citizens hold sovereignty over, and are independent of, the authority of federal and state governments.
When Mohamad Nor Abdullah put a white flag outside his window late at night, he didn’t expect the swift outpouring of support. Malaysia's nationwide lockdown to curb a coronavirus surge was tightened further on Saturday, banning people in certain areas from leaving their homes except to buy food and necessities. It lurched Mohamad Nor into desperation.
Queen Elizabeth II has awarded the U.K.’s highest civilian award for gallantry to the National Health Service, offering a handwritten message of thanks to the public organization and its workers on its 73rd anniversary. In a message written on Windsor Castle stationery, the monarch said it gave her great pleasure to give the award from a grateful nation. The award came as Britain prepared for a service of thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London to commemorate the public healthcare service's founding and honor workers on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19.
Maxima Ccalla, 60, an indigenous Quechua woman, has spent her life tilling the harsh soil in Peru's Andean highlands, resigned to a fate far removed from the vast riches buried deep beneath her feet in seams of copper, zinc and gold. The Andean communities in Ccalla's home region of Puno and beyond have long clashed with the mining companies that dig mineral wealth out from the ground. In recent interviews, many said they felt discriminated against and marginalized, and accused mining companies of polluting their water and soil.
Ahead of the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa, the partially collapsed Miami-area condo where at least 27 people have been confirmed dead was demolished on Sunday night.Video footage showed the 12-story building collapsing downward producing plumes of smoke.Residents in nearby buildings did not need to evacuate but were instructed to stay indoors and turn off air conditioning due to dust.Investigators have not determined what caused the 40-year-old complex to collapse on June 24.On Monday morning, Tropical Storm Elsa neared landfall around Cuba's Bay of Pigs on the south-central coast, bringing strong rain and winds to parts of the Caribbean's largest island.More than 100,000 people in Cuba have been evacuated from the potential path of the storm.The U.S. National Hurricane Center said a tropical storm watch and storm surge watch were in place for much of western Florida, which Elsa should approach on Tuesday.
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastQAnon conspiracy theorists often talk about protecting children from pedophiles and sex traffickers. They accuse top figures in the Democratic Party and Hollywood of abusing children in pizzerias, and unite around hashtags with names like “Save the Children” even after genuine anti-trafficking groups beg them to stop.It’s hard to find a more dedicated booster of QAnon’s promises to save the children and bring the deep state to justice than
The U.S. created 850,000 new jobs in June. Great. Yet 9 million people who likely would be working right now had there been no pandemic are still sitting at home.
Novak Djokovic is chasing tennis history as the second week of Wimbledon opens. His 19 Grand Slam titles are one short of the men’s record held by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. The Serb is the overwhelming favorite to be the last one standing after Sunday’s final. But Djokovic already secured one milestone ahead of […]
Garcia, who won his seat by 333 votes, is up for reelection next year in what is expected to be among the most contested congressional races in the nation.
The celebrity chef was filming his upcoming TV series Future Food Stars in England at the same time as the couple’s beachside nuptials in June
Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks passed away at the age of 24 after suffering a head injury in a fireworks-related incident on July 4, authorities confirmed.
DIRT TOWN VALLEY, Ga. — Just before people started to take the pandemic seriously, Stacie Marshall slipped into the back of a conference room in Athens, Georgia, and joined two dozen Black farmers in a marketing seminar called “Collards Aren’t the New Kale.” She stood out, and not just because she was one of only two white people in the room. Marshall, 41, still had the long blond hair and good looks that won her the Miss Chattooga County title in 1998. The win came with scholarship money that g
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GBI/ NATIONAL CENTER FOR MISSING AND ENDANGEREDGeorgia authorities have arrested an eighth suspect in connection with the dismemberment death of ride-share driver Rossana Delgado, a 37-year-old mother-of-two, Fox 5 Atlanta reports. The latest suspect to be nabbed, 35-year-old Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, was arrested in Mexico by the United States Marshal's Service and will be extradited back to Georgia to face charges. In April, Delgado disappeared after
In 2001, Tionda and Diamond Bradley left a note and disappeared from their Chicago home. For two decades, their family has fought for answers.
A French treasure hunter has sued the estate of a Santa Fe, New Mexico, antiquities dealer who sparked a yearslong search across the American West by hiding a chest filled with gold, coins and other valuables. Bruno Raphoz is seeking $10 million in a complaint filed last week in U.S. District Court in New Mexico. The lawsuit comes a year after another man found the treasure in Wyoming, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.