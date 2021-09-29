Shooting leaves 4 bystanders, 1 suspect wounded in West Town, police say

A gunman leaned out the window of a speeding car and began shooting - leaving four bystanders wounded, one critically, along a busy stretch of Milwaukee Avenue packed with restaurants and bars on Wednesday evening in West Town.

The shooter was inside at least one of two cars that were “chasing” each other, said Chief of Patrol Brian McDermott, who delivered brief comments to the media about the attack, which left ‘multiple crime scenes’ stretching about one mile — from the 800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue to the 600 block of West Kinzie Street.

Four ‘unintended targets,’ were shot, one of them critically, said McDermott, who did not elaborate on their ages or genders. A fifth person, who McDermott called a “possible suspect” was also shot and taken to a hospital. Responding officers rendered aid to at least one of the patients.

The attack, which happened around 5 p.m., remains a “very active” invesitgation, McDermott said.

Several shell casings were found in about a two-block radius of the intersection of Milwaukee and Grand avenues and Halsted Street after the shooting, said Chicago Fire Chief Walter Schroeder earlier.

Schroder said four people were taken by ambulance to Northwestern Memorial Hospital; two were were in serious to critical condition while the other two were in good condition.

The neighborhood is home to several popular restaurants and bars, including La Scarola, Piccolo Sogno, Richard’s Bar, Maillard Tavern, and The Dawson. Staffers there had no immediate comment.

Tribune’s Shanzeh Ahmad contributed.

rsobol@chicagotribune.com