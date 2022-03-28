Four shot in Ardmore over the weekend, suspects still at large

News Alert

Four shootings took place in Ardmore over the weekend resulting in four gunshot wound victims. Three shootings took place on the evening of Friday, March 25, and the fourth shooting took place Saturday, March 26.

The first shooting resulted in no victims and took place in the 700 block of Cottonwood Street NW at around 8:30 p.m. One of two suspects walked up to the front door of the residence and fired several shots through the door. The suspects were described as two black males wearing black and blue Nike hoodies and were driving a gray or white hatchback car.

The second shooting took place in the 700 block of 2nd Avenue NE at about 9 p.m. As with the previous shooting, the suspect walked to the front door and fired shots through it. One female stated she had been shot in the hip area and was transported to the hospital for treatment. The suspect was described as a black male wearing a ski mask and black Nike hoodie.

The third shooting on Friday took place in the 4700 block of Travertine Drive NW at approximately 9:15 p.m. A male suspect knocked on the door and began shooting once the door was opened by a male subject. Officers made contact with the victim who was shot in the hip area, and he was transported to the hospital for treatment. A security video showed the suspect fleeing the scene in a grey or white hatchback.

On Saturday at 8:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Mercy Hospital Ardmore Emergency Room for a male and female who had gunshot wounds. Officers determined the shooting had occurred in the 300 block of I Street NE. The suspect was in the passenger seat of a four-door Honda car and fired nine to 10 shots from the vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Because these cases involve Native Americans, they will be investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Ardmore Police Department. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information related to the shooting is asked to contact Det. Kevin Kropp at 580-221-2556.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Ardmoreite: Four shot in Ardmore over the weekend, suspects still at large