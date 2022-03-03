Four shot in Baltimore within one hour; one dead

Baltimore City Police responded to the 1900 block of North Dukeland St. at 6:33 p.m. Wednesday for a shooting.

Upon arrival, Southwest District officers located two males, ages 49 and 40, both suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

A third shooting victim, an unidentified adult male, also was located and pronounced dead at the scene.

Less than an hour before that incident at about 5:45 p.m., Western District officers responded to the 2500 block of Edmondson Ave. for a shot spotter alert.

Moments later, officers received a call for a shooting victim who walked into an area hospital and was seeking treatment.

Officers responded to the hospital and located a 59-year-old male who was suffering from gunshot wounds. As of Wednesday evening, the victim was in critical condition.

Detectives said this incident occurred in 600 block of Whitmore Avenue.

Police ask that anyone with information about these incidents contact homicide detectives about Dukeland Street incident at (410) 396-2100 and the Western District about the Whitmore Avenue shooting at (410) 396-2477.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

This story will be updated.