Four shot on Eastside, one man dead in separate shooting on Westside

At around 1:40 p.m. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office officers were called to the Huron-Sophia Apartments at 2800 Sophia Street in response to a person being shot.

Once police and Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department arrived at the scene, an unidentified man was found lying on the ground in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. JFRD first responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.

JSO homicide detectives, crime scene investigators and partners from the State Attorney’s Office are on scene conducting the initial investigation.

Shooting on the Eastside

A group of four men were shot at by at least two shooters on Tuesday at around 3:45 p.m in the area of 800 A. Phillip Randolph Blvd.

Lt. Barrier of the Jackson Sheriff’s Office violent crimes unit said that officers were notified of four walk-in gunshot wound victims at an area hospital. The men were said to be in their late teens and mid-40s.

Three of the victims are said to be in stable condition and one is listed as critical.

Detectives are currently on scene and investigating.

Barrier said, “This does not appear to be a random act and there is no outstanding threat to the public safety.”

Officials are strongly encouraging anyone with information that can help with both investigations to please call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office non-emergency phone number at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477). You can also provide information through email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

