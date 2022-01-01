Four shot in four hours in Montgomery on New Year's Day

Four people were shot within four hours in Montgomery in the early morning hours of New Year's Day.

The victims, three men and a woman, each received non-life-threatening injuries, said Lt. Jarrett Williams, a spokesman for the Montgomery Police Department.

The shootings:

At about 12:29 a.m., MPD and fire medics went to the 3300 block of Norman Bridge Road on a shooting call. They found a woman with non-life-threatening injuries.

At about 1:54 a.m., MPD went to a local hospital for a person shot. The victim was a man with non-life-threatening injuries received while in the 1600 block of East Shirley Lane.

At about 2:27 a.m., MPD and fire medics went to the 4900 block of Plaza Drive for a person shot, The victim was a man with non-life-threatening injuries.

At about 4:50 am, MPD went to a local hospital for a person shot. The victim was a man who received non-life-threatening injuries in the 1400 block of Pheasant Drive.

There is no additional information available in reference to these ongoing investigations, Williams said.

