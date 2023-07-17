Four shot, including two teens, in separate shootings during 12-hour period in Columbus

Columbus police use yellow tape to cordon off a crime scene.

Four people were shot in a 12-hour window Sunday and Monday in separate shootings throughout Columbus, capping off a weekend of violence throughout the city.

The victims are expected to survive their injuries.

Violence around the city began at 3 p.m. Sunday, when a 16-year-old boy came to a fire station a6 the 2200 block of W. Broad in the Hilltop neighborhood with a gunshot wound to the hand and leg, according to Columbus police. He was transported to a local hospital and told first responders he was in the area of Sullivant Avenue and S. Highland Ave, located on the other side of central Hilltop.

Just moments later, around 3:06 p.m., Columbus police responded to a report of a shooting at the 4600 block of Grovedale Ct. on the Northeast Side, according to a release. When they arrived, they found another 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck.

He told police that someone ran into his house and shot him. He said the suspect was wearing a camouflage hat but was unable to provide any other description.

He was transported to an area hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive his injuries.

At 7:07 p.m. on Sunday, a 25-year-old male gunshot wound victim self-transported themselves to Mount Carmel St. Ann's Hospital from 5500 Forest Hills Blvd. in the Northland area. Officers met the victim at the hospital where they found he was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper back. He was transported to Mt. Carmel East in stable condition and is expected to survive his injuries.

Around 1:43 a.m. Monday morning, Columbus police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Moler Road on the South Side for the report of a shooting. When they arrived they found a 23-year-old male victim who was struck in the foot and was transported to Grant in stable condition.

Gunfire also struck a resident's home during the shooting.

As of Monday, Columbus has had 813 felony assaults, 614 nonfatal shootings, according to Columbus police.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Four shot in separate shootings during 12-hour period in Columbus