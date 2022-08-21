Four shot inside Clayton County Walmart after man mishandles gun, police say
A total of four people were injured after a 29-year-old man mishandled his gun, shooting himself and three others, Lovejoy police said.
Police say they responded to Walmart for a persons shot call and when they arrived, officials learned that Michael Walton was negligent with his gun after it discharged a round striking him and three others.
Further investigation showed the gun was not holstered, however it was loaded. Police said the “handling of the firearm was not done in a reasonable standard of care.”
“Mr. Walton’s actions put all other patrons and employees of the business at risk and will be charged with reckless conduct and booked into the Clayton County Jail,” police said.
All involved sustained non-life threatening injuries and received medical attention.
