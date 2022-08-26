Shooting at Kentucky homeless shelter leaves two dead, two more wounded
Four people were shot, two fatally at a homeless shelter in Hendersonville, Kentucky Thursday night, police said. A suspect was in custody.
The other two victims were hospitalized and in stable condition, police said.
Hendersonville Police Chief Sean McKinney told reporters officers responded to a call of an active shooter at the Harbor House Christian Center and found four victims. It wasn't clear if they were residents.
Officers were told Kenneth B. Gibbs was a person of interest. His vehicle was found at a boat ramp a short time later, then he was, and he was detained without incident, McKinney said.
No motive was known and police think there are no other suspects.
Gibbs was a resident or had spent time at the shelter, McKinney added.
Harbor House is a men's shelter, mostly for short-term stays.
