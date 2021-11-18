Four shot, one critically wounded, after drive-by shooters open fire on Bronx street

A teenager was critically hurt and three others were wounded by a pair of drive-by shooters who blanketed a Bronx street with gunfire Wednesday evening.

The shooters were barreling west on Burke Ave. near Barnes Ave. in a black SUV, when the driver and passenger started shooting about 5:05 p.m. The driver had little regard for where he was aiming, reaching up through his car-door window and firing over the roof of his SUV, sources said.

They then pulled a U-turn and sped off, leaving four people hurt in their wake, at least two of them innocent bystanders, sources said.

“The car came by and there were so many shots, I couldn’t count/. I ducked down in the floor. When I got up, I saw two people shot on the ground over there,” said one witness, who works at a nearby business and was too rattled to give her name. “I wasn’t looking too hard because I don’t want to get shot.”

One victim, identified by a family member and police sources as Aneki Chung, 18, was shot in the head. The wound is life-threatening, sources said.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the left buttock, a 59-year-old woman was hit in her left thigh, and a 26-year-old man, who works as a porter at Help USA, a homeless outreach agency building on the block, was hit in his thigh and ribcage, police sources said. All three were expected to recover.

“When I got here, there were two people shot on the ground, a woman and Aneki. I saw him on the ground bleeding out, but I didn’t know it was him,” said Kim Brown, one of Chung’s relatives. “The police wouldn’t let us get close enough. The police pushed us across the street.”

His aunt, Jasmine Willoughby, 65, said family members were waiting for an update on his condition Wednesday night.

“Of the people shot, he got the worst,” she said. “He’s a good kid who goes to school. He’s a quiet kid who’d help you fix your computer.”

Police believe Chung, who sources said had an imitation pistol on him, was the intended target.

The shooters fired at least a dozen rounds. Four spent shells were visible in the doorway of the Help USA building, while eight more could be seen on the street.

Police have made no arrests in the shooting.