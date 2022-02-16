Four shot, one dead in a drive-by shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade, cops say

Three people were shot and wounded and a fourth was killed in a drive-by shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade late Wednesday afternoon, according to law enforcement sources.

Miami-Dade police, who had flooded an area near Northwest 95th Street and 11th Avenue just after 4 p.m., hadn’t officially released any information. Sources said one of the wounded victims drove himself to the hospital.

The shooter or shooters were believed to be in a newer model Mercedes Benz that took off from the scene after the shooting. The victims were on foot.

