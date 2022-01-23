Four shot and one dead after overnight shooting in Midland area east of Tacoma
Four people were shot in Midland Saturday night, and one person has died, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
The shooting took place at 11:19 p.m. at an apartment complex near the intersection of 76th Street Court East and Golden Given Road East, said sheriff’s spokesman Darren Moss.
Moss, posting on social media shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, said detectives and forensic investigators were gathering information from “multiple scenes,” noting that some of the shooting victims drove away.
This is a developing story and will be updated.