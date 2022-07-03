Four shot, one fatally, by gunman who opened fire at party inside Queens auto body shop

A party inside a Queens auto body shop turned into a bloodbath when a gunman walked in and shot four people, killing one of them, cops said Sunday.

The shooter confronted a group of revelers inside the auto shop on 89th Ave. near 129th St. in Jamaica, opening fire about 9:40 p.m., police said.

A 25-year-old man shot in the head was rushed by medics to Jamaica Hospital a few blocks away but couldn’t be saved. His name was not immediately released.

A man, also 25, shot in the right leg was taken to the same hospital and expected to recover, police said.

Two teenage girls suffered graze wounds but declined medical attention, cops said. One of the teens, 18, was grazed in her head, the other, 17, in her torso.

The gunman ran off and has not been caught.