Four shot, one fatally, near Merced City Hall in California's Central Valley

One person died and three others were injured in a shooting in downtown Merced, California, early Saturday, police said.

The shooting was reported at 3:12 a.m. at a parking garage across the street from City Hall and a few blocks from police headquarters, Merced police said in a statement.

Arriving officers discovered four victims, the department said. One died and the others were wounded. The extent of the injuries and the patients' conditions were not available.

The department did not say if there was a description of the shooter or shooters.

Additional details, including the motive for the attack, were under investigation, police said.

The region was shaken by separate news Monday of the armed kidnapping and slaying of four family members, including an 8-month old.

The bodies of baby Aroohi Dheri; her parents Jasleen Kaur, 27, and Jasdeep Singh, 36; and her uncle Amandeep Singh, 39, were discovered in an almond orchard Wednesday evening, police said.

On Tuesday authorities arrested 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado, who may have worked for the family the past, in connection with the crimes. His brother, 41-year-old Alberto Salgado, was arrested Thursday for allegedly aiding his sibling.

It wasn't clear if the siblings had legal representation. The local public defender's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The kidnapping took place in an unincorporated area of Merced County, which has a population of roughly 286,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The nearby city of Merced, where Saturday's shooting occurred, is in the agricultural Central Valley about 130 miles east of San Francisco.

