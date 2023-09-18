Four shot Saturday night while hundreds gather on South Bend's west side

South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski speaks to reporters in this video from the South Bend Police Department YouTube page after Saturday night’s shooting incident where four people were shot in a large exchange of gunfire near Phillippa and Huron streets on the city’s west side.

SOUTH BEND — Four people were shot Saturday night in what police are saying was hundreds of shots fired during Mexican Independence Day celebrations in the area along Phillippa and Huron Streets on the city's west side.

South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski said all four people were believed to have non-life-threatening wounds. The Saturday incident follows the report of one person shot on Friday night during the night's similar celebration.

In addition to the injuries to the four people, cars, homes and businesses were damaged by the gunfire, Ruszkowski said.

The shooting involved several scenes in an area spanning multiple blocks around the Philippa-Huron corridor. Ruszkowski told reporters at the scene he saw 300 to 500 people along streets and alleys along Western Avenue, and officers still were hearing shots being fired when they approached the area Saturday night.

"We've had multiple vehicles shot up. We've had multiple houses shot up," Ruszkowski said. "In essence, bullets flying through houses and neighborhoods — four people shot on top of that."

The shooting occurred as Mexican Independence Day festivities were being held in the area with hundreds in attendance.

Police were aware of the celebration that was planned for the west side. Ruszkowski said officers did walkthroughs where the bulk of the celebrations were taking place near the Marycrest building on Western Avenue and at other planned festivities. He said, however, the area where the gunshots occurred was not part of those planned activities.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation. Ruszkowski said people have cooperated in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Michiana Crime Stoppers to share anonymous tips — either by calling 574-288-STOP or visiting p3tips.com/203. Because this is a firearms crime, anonymous tips that lead to the solving of the crime or an arrest receive an enhanced reward of up to $1,000.

