Four shot in three early Christmas morning shootings in Hartford

The Hartford Police Department responded to three early Christmas morning shootings in which four people were shot, one critically.

The shootings took place from around 1 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. early Sunday morning.

The first shooting took place just before 1 a.m. at Allyn Street after police received a report of a gunshot victim. A man in his 30s suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

In the second shooting at Chadwick St. just before 4:30 a.m., police responded to a report of two victims being struck by gunfire.

Upon arrival, officers located a male and a female, both in their 30s suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

In the third case, at 4:37 a.m., police responded to Hartford Hospital on a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment. The victim in his mid-30s was listed in critical but stable condition, according to police.

The location of the shooting has not yet been determined, police said.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating the shootings. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).