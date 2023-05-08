Four shot and three stabbed to death in London over Coronation weekend

Rennell Charles - Metropolitan Police

Scotland Yard has launched an investigation after four people were shot in three separate incidents in London during a weekend of violence that also saw two teenagers and a 27-year-old man stabbed to death.

In all three shootings, the victims had been sitting in a car when a gunman approached and opened fire.

The first incident, which occurred in Mitcham late on Saturday night, resulted in a man receiving a gunshot wound to his back, which was not believed to be life threatening.

The following day, just after 6pm, three men were sitting in a car in Lyndhurst Way in Peckham when two suspects, both on mopeds, approached and opened fire.

As the men attempted to flee the scene, their car collided with another vehicle and overturned.

One of the victims then attempted to get away on foot but was shot as he attempted to hide in a nearby garden. His injuries were not believed to be life threatening.

Less than three hours later in Bow, east London, there was another shooting which left two men aged 66 and 21 suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

It is understood that none of the shooting incidents are linked, but they come after two teenagers were stabbed to death in the capital.

These deaths mean 150 teenagers have been violently killed in London since Sadiq Khan was elected mayor seven years ago.

On Friday afternoon, Rennell Charles, 16, was stabbed to death as he made his way home from Kelmscott secondary school in Walthamstow, east London.

Police were called to the area just after 4pm and found the schoolboy was suffering from a stab wound to the chest.

Paramedics and an ambulance attended the scene, but he was declared dead around half an hour later.

Another 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder after attending a police station in the early hours of Sunday.

Sam Jones, the headmaster of the secondary school said: “This is the darkest of days for the student’s family and the Kelmscott community more broadly.”

On Friday night, an 18-year-old man died in Dagenham in east London after being stabbed. A 20-year-old man remained in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

He was named by police as Wazabakana Elenda Jordan Kukabu, known as Jordan.

A 27-year-old man was also stabbed to death in Hackney, east London on Saturday night.

Addressing the spate of bloody incidents over the weekend, Mr Khan reaffirmed his commitment to tackling violent crime.

“I am devastated for the families and friends of those in our city who have lost their lives to senseless violence. Every death leaves lives destroyed, communities hurting and families heartbroken,” he said.

“Bearing down on violent crime and making our city safe for everyone is my number one priority as Mayor.

“Violent crime, including knife crime, has been falling in London, bucking the national trend, but one death is one too many and I’m determined to continue being both tough on crime and tough on the complex causes of crime.”

He added: “I am in regular contact with the Commissioner and extra patrols are in Walthamstow and Dagenham where these awful crimes occurred to reassure the local community and progress the investigations.

Incidents in Bath and High Wycombe

Elsewhere, a murder investigation was also underway in High Wycombe, where a 17-year-old was stabbed to death in what police said was a targeted attack.

Thames Valley Police said they were hunting up to four masked suspects who allegedly ambushed two teenagers on Sunday evening in a car park in Easton Street in the centre of High Wycombe.

One of the boys sustained fatal knife wounds while the other 17-year-old was taken to hospital suffering from injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

There was also violence in Bath, Somerset where an 18-year-old, named as Ben Moncrieff, died following an altercation in the centre of the city.

A 15-year-old boy, from south London, has been charged with murder and is due to appear in court.

