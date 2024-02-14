Four shot Tuesday night in central Baltimore, one in critical condition, police say

Four people were wounded Tuesday night after a shooting in central Baltimore, according to police.

Baltimore Police said they responded at 9:51 p.m. to the 700 block of East Eager Street, near the Johnston Square, Oldtown, and Penn-Fallsway neighborhoods and just north of the city’s corrections complex. An unidentified male was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to the groin and taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

Three men, ages 21, 23 and 24, walked into a hospital seeking treatment for gunshot wounds “a short time later,” police said. They are in stable condition.

Central District shooting detectives are investigating, and those with information on the shooting are asked to call 410-396-2411 or anonymously use Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.