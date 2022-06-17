Four Shreveport police officers acquitted in the in-custody death of Tommie McGlothen Jr.

Four Shreveport police officers charged in the in-custody death of a Tommie McGlothen Jr. were acquitted of all charges Friday.

Officers Brian Ross, D'Marea Johnson, Treona McCarter, and James LeClare were charged with negligent homicide and malfeasance in connection with the April 2020 incident.

Defense lawyers had previously acknowledged that police used a Taser and pepper spray on McGlothen and that they struck him with a baton.

McGlothen had three encounters with the police within a short time span on the day he died.

The bench trial began earlier this week in front of Judge Chris Victory. The state had just rested its case when the defense made a motion to acquit which Victory supported.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Four Shreveport police officers acquitted in trial of in-custody death