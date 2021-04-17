Four Sikhs among victims of Indianapolis mass shooting

  • A body is taken from the scene where multiple people were shot at a FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis, Friday, April 16, 2021. A gunman killed several people and wounded others before taking his own life in a late-night attack at a FedEx facility near the Indianapolis airport, police said. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • The home of 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole, the suspected shooter who opened fire with a rifle at a FedEx facility, is seen in Indianapolis, Friday, April 16, 2021. At a news conference Friday, Deputy Police Chief Craig McCartt also confirmed the gunman's identity as Hole. McCartt said Hole was a former employee of the company and last worked for FedEx in 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • U.S. Secret Service police officers stand guard on the roof in front of the the American flag as it files at half-staff above the White House in Washington, Friday, April 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
1 / 3

FedEx Shooting Indianapolis

A body is taken from the scene where multiple people were shot at a FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis, Friday, April 16, 2021. A gunman killed several people and wounded others before taking his own life in a late-night attack at a FedEx facility near the Indianapolis airport, police said. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
CASEY SMITH and RICK CALLAHAN
·5 min read

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis' tight knit Sikh community mourned Saturday as members learned that four Sikhs were among the eight people killed in the mass shooting at a FedEx warehouse.

The Marion County Coroner’s office identified the dead late Friday as Matthew R. Alexander, 32; Samaria Blackwell, 19; Amarjeet Johal, 66; Jaswinder Kaur, 64; Jaswinder Singh, 68; Amarjit Sekhon, 48; Karli Smith, 19; and John Weisert, 74.

Deputy Police Chief Craig McCartt said Hole apparently began firing randomly at people in the parking lot of the FedEx facility, killing four, before entering the building, fatally shooting four more people and then turning the gun on himself.

It was not clear if Sikhs were targeted.

Police Chief Randal Taylor noted that a “significant” number of employees at the FedEx facility are members of the Sikh community. Some members gathered at a local hotel Friday looking for information on family and friends.

“I have several family members who work at the particular facility and are traumatized," Komal Chohan, who said Amarjeet Johal was her grandmother, said in a statement issued by the Sikh Coalition. "My nani, my family, and our families should not feel unsafe at work, at their place of worship, or anywhere. Enough is enough--our community has been through enough trauma.”

There are between 8,000 and 10,000 Sikh Americans in Indiana, according to the coalition. Members of the religion, which began in India in the 15th century, began settling in Indiana more than 50 years ago and opened their first house of worship, known as a gurdwara, in 1999.

The attack was another blow to the Asian American community a month after six people of Asian descent were killed in a mass shooting in the Atlanta area and amid ongoing attacks against Asian Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hole's motives remained unclear Saturday.

The shooting comes the week Sikhs are celebrating Vaisakhi, a major holiday festival that among other things marks the date Sikhism was born as a collective faith.

“While we don’t yet know the motive of the shooter, he targeted a facility known to be heavily populated by Sikh employees, and the attack is traumatic for our community as we continue to face senseless violence," said Satjeet Kaur, the Sikh Coalition's executive director . "Further traumatizing is the reality that many of these community members, like Sikhs we have worked with in the past, will eventually have to return to the place where their lives were almost taken from them.”

The coalition says about 500,00 Sikhs live in the U.S. Many practicing Sikhs are visually distinguishable by their articles of faith, which include the unshorn hair and turban.

The shooting is the deadliest incident of violence collectively in the Sikh community in the U.S. since 2012, when a white supremacist burst into a Sikh temple in Wisconsin and shot 10 people, killing six. A seventh died in 2020 from complications stemming from the injuries he suffered during the incident. That gunman killed himself during a firefight with police.

Paul Keenan, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Indianapolis field office, said Friday that agents questioned Hole last year after his mother called police to say that her son might commit “suicide by cop.” He said the FBI was called after items were found in Hole’s bedroom but he did not elaborate on what they were. He said agents found no evidence of a crime and that they did not identify Hole as espousing a racially motivated ideology.

A police report obtained by The Associated Press shows that officers seized a pump-action shotgun from Hole’s home after responding to the mother’

As the names were released, family and friends of the victims began posting remembrances on social media.

Samaria Blackwell, of Indianapolis, was a soccer and basketball player who last year graduated from Indy Genesis, a Christian competitive sports organization for homeschooled students. Teammates posted on Facebook that Blackwell “was always smiling and cracking jokes. She was so loving, goofy, encouraging, and supportive.” Family friends have organized a fundraiser for the Blackwell family to assist with funeral expenses.

Smith, the youngest of the victims, was last in contact with her family shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday, family members said in social media posts late Friday. Dominique Troutman, Smith’s sister, waited hours at the Holiday Inn for an update on her sister. “Words can’t even explain how I feel. ... I’m so hurt,” Troutman said in a Facebook post Friday night.

Weisert had been working as a bag handler at FedEx for four years, his wife, Carol, told WISH-TV. The couple was married nearly 50 years.

McCartt said Hole was a former employee of FedEx and last worked for the company in 2020. The deputy police chief said he did not know why Hole left the job or if he had ties to the workers in the facility. He said police have not yet uncovered a motive for the shooting.

The killings marked the latest in a string of recent mass shootings across the country and the third mass shooting this year in Indianapolis. Five people, including a pregnant woman, were shot and killed in the city in January, and a man was accused of killing three adults and a child before abducting his daughter during an argument at a home in March. In other states last month, eight people were fatally shot at massage businesses in the Atlanta area, and 10 died in gunfire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.

___

Associated Press reporters Michael Balsamo and Eric Tucker in Washington and Pat Eaton-Robb in Connecticut contributed to this report. Casey Smith is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Recommended Stories

  • Sikhs in America: A religious community long misunderstood is mourning deaths in Indianapolis mass shooting

    Members of the Sikh community in Indianapolis gather after a mass shooting in which eight people, including four Sikhs, died, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Jon Cherry/Getty ImagesOn April 16, 2021, a gunman opened fire at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis killing eight people and injuring several others before taking his own life. Four members of the Sikh community were among those gunned down. The site was reported as having a significant number of Sikh employees, and the massacre has left the community shaken and in grief. “I have sat with families from our community and so many others at the Holiday Inn Express as they wait to hear the fates of their loved ones,” said Maninder Singh Walia, a member of the Indianapolis Sikh community. “These kinds of violent attacks are a threat to all of us. Our community has a long road of healing – physically, mentally, and spiritually – to recover from this tragedy.” The shooter’s motive is not yet known. In a statement following the incident, the Sikh Coalition, an advocacy group, called on authorities to conduct a full investigation “including the possibility of bias as a factor.” Sikhs have in the past been targeted in racist attacks. As a scholar of the tradition and a practicing Sikh myself, I have studied the prejudices and barriers that many Sikhs in America face. I have also experienced racial slurs from a young age. The bottom line is there is little understanding in the U.S. of who exactly the Sikhs are and what they believe. So here’s a primer. Founder of Sikhism To start at the beginning, the founder of the Sikh tradition, Guru Nanak, was born in 1469 in the Punjab region of South Asia, which is currently split between Pakistan and the northwestern area of India. A majority of the global Sikh population still resides in Punjab on the Indian side of the border. From a young age, Guru Nanak was disillusioned by the social inequities and religious hypocrisies he observed around him. He believed that a single divine force created the entire world and resided within it. In his belief, God was not separate from the world and watching from a distance, but fully present in every aspect of creation. He therefore asserted that all people are equally divine and deserve to be treated as such. To promote this vision of divine oneness and social equality, Guru Nanak created institutions and religious practices. He established community centers and places of worship, wrote his own scriptural compositions and institutionalized a system of leadership (gurus) that would carry forward his vision. The Sikh view thus rejects all social distinctions that produce inequities, including gender, race, religion and caste, the predominant structure for social hierarchy in South Asia. A community kitchen run by the Sikhs to provide free meals irrespective of caste, faith or religion, in the Golden Temple, in Punjab, India. shankar s., CC BY Serving the world is a natural expression of Sikh prayer and worship. Sikhs call this prayerful service “seva,” and it is a core part of their practice. The Sikh identity In the Sikh tradition, a truly religious person is one who cultivates the spiritual self while also serving the communities around them – or a saint-soldier. The saint-soldier ideal applies to women and men alike. In this spirit, Sikh women and men maintain five articles of faith, popularly known as the five Ks. These are: kes (long, uncut hair), kara (steel bracelet), kanga (wooden comb), kirpan (small sword) and kachera (soldier-shorts). Although little historical evidence exists to explain why these particular articles were chosen, the five Ks continue to provide the community with a collective identity, binding together individuals on the basis of a shared belief and practice. As I understand, Sikhs cherish these articles of faith as gifts from their gurus. Turbans are an important part of the Sikh identity. Both women and men may wear turbans. Like the articles of faith, Sikhs regard their turbans as gifts given by their beloved gurus, and its meaning is deeply personal. In South Asian culture, wearing a turban typically indicated one’s social status – kings and rulers once wore turbans. The Sikh gurus adopted the turban, in part, to remind Sikhs that all humans are sovereign, royal and ultimately equal. [3 media outlets, 1 religion newsletter. Get stories from The Conversation, AP and RNS.]\ Sikhs in America Today, there are approximately 30 million Sikhs worldwide, making Sikhism the world’s fifth-largest major religion. Sikh Day parade on Madison Avenue, New York. AP Photo/Craig Ruttle After British colonizers in India seized power of Punjab in 1849, where a majority of the Sikh community was based, Sikhs began migrating to various regions controlled by the British Empire, including Southeast Asia, East Africa and the United Kingdom itself. Based on what was available to them, Sikhs played various roles in these communities, including military service, agricultural work and railway construction. The first Sikh community entered the United States via the West Coast during the 1890s. They began experiencing discrimination immediately upon their arrival. For instance, the first race riot targeting Sikhs took place in Bellingham, Washington, in 1907. Angry mobs of white men rounded up Sikh laborers, beat them up and forced them to leave town. The discrimination continued over the years. For instance, after my father moved from Punjab to the United States around the time of the Iran hostage crisis in 1979 and racial slurs like “Ayatollah” and “raghead” were hurled at him. It was a time when 52 American diplomats and citizens were taken captive in Iran and tension between the two countries was high. These slurs reflected the racist backlash against those who fitted the stereotypes of Iranians. Our family faced a similar racist backlash when the U.S. engaged in the Gulf War during the early 1990s. The racist attacks spiked again after 9/11, particularly because Americans did not know about the Sikh religion and conflated the unique Sikh appearance with popular stereotypes of what terrorists look like. The rates of violence against Sikhs surged after the election of President Donald Trump. The Sikh Coalition estimated in 2018 that Americans Sikhs were being targeted in hate crimes about once a week. A Sikh American Journey parade in Pasadena, Calif. AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker Scholars and government officials estimate the Sikh American population to number around 500,000. As a practicing Sikh, I can affirm that the Sikh commitment to the tenets of their faith, including love, service and justice, keeps them resilient in the face of violence. For these reasons, many Sikh Americans, including those affected by the mass shooting in Indiana, I believe, will continue to maintain their unique Sikh identity, proudly and apologetically. This is an updated version of an article first published on Aug. 9, 2018. The Union Theological Seminary is a member of the Association of Theological Schools. The ATS is a funding partner of The Conversation US. This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Simran Jeet Singh, Union Theological Seminary. Read more:French row over mosque isn’t simply about state financing – it runs deep into Islamophobia and French secularismCompassionate courage moves beyond ‘cancel culture’ to challenge systemic racism – but it’s hard workHow ‘complementarianism’ – the belief that God assigned specific gender roles – became part of evangelical doctrine Simran Jeet Singh does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year

    Four of the victims were members of Indianapolis’ Sikh community.

  • Four members of Sikh community among dead in Indianapolis FedEx shooting -group

    (Reuters) -Four members of the Sikh religious community, three women and one man, were killed in a Thursday night shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis that claimed the lives of eight workers, a community group and local leader said on Friday. "Out of eight, four are Sikh community members," said businessman Gurinder Singh Khalsa, who identified himself as a leader of the local Sikh community and said he had spoken with the families of those killed. He said the FedEx operations center near the city's international airport was known for providing employment to older members of the Sikh community who did not necessarily speak fluent English.

  • Blackford, other writers, wrong about McConnell and the filibuster

    Linda Blackford is unapologetic in her outward hatred toward conservatives. Now we are “idiots” if we cast a vote for the Senator. I’m not sure if that is a compliment or a “dig.” Probably a dig. But, with the Senator earning 58 percent to McGrath’s 38 percent, or 1,233,315 popular votes to 816,257 McGrath voters, I’ll take that as a compliment.

  • Being Single Was Just a Part of Their Lives Before the Pandemic. Then It Became the Defining One

    Being single was just a part of their lives before the pandemic. Then it became the defining one

  • Republican lawmakers condemned pro-Trump caucus emphasizing 'Anglo-Saxon political traditions,' said GOP is not about 'nativism'

    Rep. Adam Kinzinger said anyone who joins should be stripped of committee assignments, while Reps. Kevin McCarthy and Liz Cheney condemned nativism.

  • Patriots waive recently unretired center Dustin Woodard

    The New England Patriots have decided to move on without Dustin Woodard and waived the recently unretired center on Friday afternoon.

  • Ant Anstead Says He Still Believes in ‘Marriage' and 'Life-Long Love' in Anniversary Post for Parents

    The Wheeler Dealers star split from his second wife, HGTV star Christina Haack, in September after less than two years of marriage

  • Here are the victims of the shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis

    Eight people died in the shooting at the FedEx facility on Thursday night, and several others were injured.

  • Fox News Guest Claims Fauci Is Actually the ‘No. 1 Anti-Vaxxer’ in U.S.

    Fox NewsDuring a Thursday night Fox News appearance, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya—who took part in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ coronavirus panel discussion that was pulled from YouTube for COVID-19 misinformation—claimed that the nation’s top infectious disease expert was actually America’s “No. 1 anti-vaxxer.”Hours after chief Biden medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci got into a heated exchange with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) over when Americans will have their “liberties” back,” Bhattacharya appeared alongside Jordan on The Ingraham Angle. Asked by host Laura Ingraham why Fauci wouldn’t give a “specific number” of COVID-19 cases he’d be comfortable with to return to normal, the Stanford doctor said it’s because “no number other than zero that will satisfy him.”Bhattacharya—one of the co-authors of the controversial Great Barrington Declaration on herd immunity—went on to state that the country has already vaccinated enough of the vulnerable population to fully reopen, adding that Fauci’s cautious approach is driving down confidence in the vaccines.In doing so, the Fox News guest borrowed heavily from the argument made by Tucker Carlson earlier this week—that Fauci’s mask-wearing suggested to Americans that the vaccines “don’t work.”“Dr. Fauci is probably the No. 1 anti-vaxxer in the country, in some sense,” he exclaimed. “Because he has modeled behavior that has made people think the vaccine won’t give you back your life. It will, it’s an incredibly effective vaccine. He was wearing a mask but he’s been vaccinated. I don’t really understand what he’s trying to do.”While more than 76 million Americans have been fully vaccinated and the shots have proven to be highly effective, the country is currently dealing with a wave that has seen hospitalizations increase nationwide and cases surge in the majority of states. Due to the vaccine rollout targeting the elderly and vulnerable populations first, the demographics of the hospitalizations have dramatically shifted, and the average age of patients has plummeted. At the same time, many areas are saying the patients are generally less ill than earlier in the pandemic. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Black and Asian Solidarity Has A Long History — Here Are The Women Now Leading The Way

    It’s been three weeks since the targeted shooting in Atlanta that killed Xiaojie Tan, Delaina Ashley Yaun, Paul Andre Michels, Soon Chung Park, Hyun Jung Grant, Suncha Kim, and Yong Ae Yue, and wounded Daoyou Feng. Since then, Stop AAPI Hate—an initiative initially founded last March to provide resources and information on how to support the Asian community as anti-Asian hate crimes have spiked—has morphed into a viral hashtag that brings awareness to a horrifying reality. It has spawned urgent discourse around race and gender-based violence targeting the Asian-American community, and the need for support from its allies. And in response, Asian-American leaders and activists are demanding specific policy initiatives that address the most insidious forms of anti-Asian racism, including greater political representation, an expansion of Asian-American history in schools, and policies that make it easier for non-English speaking Asians to vote. None of these concerns are new. As George Floyd’s murder by police reignited global consciousness of the Black Lives Matter movement last summer, conversations about racist violence dominated mainstream news. That reckoning against anti-Black racism has led to comparisons between the mainstream and corporate responses to the movement for Black lives and the #StopAsianHate movement. While there has been solidarity between these movements, demands for corporations to make statements like they did after George Floyd’s killing have led some Black people to question whether some in the Asian community were paying attention last summer when Black activists decried empty corporate statements and lack of material change in anti-Black violence. The vast majority of hate crimes against Asians in America during the pandemic have been committed by white people. However, there has been a concerted effort on mainstream and social media to highlight Black violence against Asians, further exacerbating a history of tension between Black people and Asian people. These recent conversations echo the events of 1992, following the death of 15-year-old Latasha Harlins, a Black girl, who was shot by Korean store owner Soon Ja Du in a horrific crime (and slap-on-the-wrist punishment) that contributed to the 1992 L.A. riots in which over 2,000 Korean-owned stores were vandalized and destroyed in protests following Rodney King’s murder. “That was such a painful moment in the sordid history between poor Black people and poor Asian people who were forced into a community with one another,” says Gennette Cordova, a Black and Filipino social justice writer whose grandparents are the founders of the Filipino American National Historical Society. “While Asian people have every right to feel threatened and outraged by an increase in hostility and violence towards them, there is also a responsibility to make sure that they’re not perpetuating language that exacerbates the deep-seated issues between our communities.” The history of anti-Blackness and cultural appropriation in the Asian community, orientalism in hip-hop, and the intentional wielding of the model minority myth by other communities attempt to fortify the divide. But there is also a long history of solidarity between these communities, bonded by our common fight against white supremacy. In the 1960s, prominent Japanese activist Kochiyama’s support of political Asian-American and Black liberation movements led to an alliance with Malcolm X. Also, Chinese community leader Grace Lee Boggs and her husband, political activist James Boggs, founded Detroit Summer, a program for youth of all races to help redevelop the city. As the fight to abolish white supremacy rages on, we’re honoring some of the Black and Asian women living and fighting for social justice at the intersection of these communities and struggles. “Before #Asians4BlackLives, there was Yuri Kochiyama cradling Malcolm’s head as he bled. There was Grace Lee and James Boggs unified in love and in activism. There was Tupac, sharing his family’s history in Yuri’s living room,” says Aerica Shimizu Banks, a Black and Japanese inclusion innovator who advocates for justice and educates on the interconnectedness between Black and Asian communities. “And there are people, like me, living their Asian and Black lives simultaneously and inextricably. As Yuri said, ‘We are all part of one another.’ So whether you’re Black, white, Asian, Latino, we have to continue to carry that mantle [to fight for justice].” Akemi Kochiyama Scholar and activist Akemi Kochiyama continues her grandmother Yuri Kochiyama’s legacy through education and multicultural community building. She is a Black Asian scholar and activist and the Director of Advancement at Manhattan Country School, a progressive school committed to educating an inclusive student body on social justice, diversity, and equality. “As we bear witness to continued Black-Asian violence and conflict, persistent government-sanctioned violence against people of color, and an outright assault on American democracy, we can draw lessons from past experiences,” she wrote in an essay.” We can also draw inspiration from the new generation of activists, artists, educators, and civil and human rights advocates who are purposeful in practicing a broader, more multicultural, internationalist vision for solidarity and coalition building in their work.” Moni Tep A Black and Cambodian community organizer, Moni Tep is the Education Director of Creative Justice, a Seattle-based program that uses an art-centered approach to provide a healing space for youth affected by the court system and abolish juvenile incarceration. Under Tep’s leadership, mentors emphasize the importance of skill-building, anti-racism, social justice, and collaborative work. In addition, as a singer known as JusMoni, she fuses her art and activism. “Intersections mean figuring out where things connect. Figuring out how one thing affects another,” she told The Seattle Globalist, referring to her background as an influence for her work. “My identity helps me reach audiences and communities of vast demographics. There are no rules at the intersections, so why make them.” Naomi Osaka Naomi Osaka became the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam title after winning the 2018 U.S. Open. Since, she has consistently spoken out in support of racial justice for both the Black and Asian communities. “I have received racist comments online and even on TV,” she wrote in an op-ed for Esquire. “But that’s the minority. In reality, biracial people—especially biracial athletes—are the future of Japan. We (myself, Rui Hatchimura, and others) have been embraced by the majority of the public, fans, sponsors, and media. We can’t let the ignorance of a few hold back the progressiveness of the masses.” Osaka was one of the most highly visible figures to support BLM, wearing masks bearing the names of Black Americans killed by police during the 2020 U.S. Open. She also protested George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis and, later that year, withdrew from the WTA Western & Southern Open in support of the Jacob Blake protests. “In the last year, she made her stance on the BLM movement very clear,” said Cordova. “That was just a beautiful moment seeing where Naomi stood on the issues last year. A lot of athletes don’t feel compelled to put themselves out there in that way. Yeah, she plays in a white sport, but if all she can accomplish with her actions is getting discourse started among a majority white audience, then she knows that she’s doing something right, and I appreciate that.” Emily Akpan Black and Japanese community leader Emily Akapan works alongside Tsuru for Solidarity, a Japanese American social justice organization that advocates for humane immigration policies and solidarity with other communities suffering from racist and state violence. “During a pandemic, in which Black and Brown people are dying at twice the rate of any other community, we are risking our lives to demand that we are worth more than black squares and quick solution,” Akapan wrote for Tsuru. “We are fighting for worth that meets our deepest imagination. Beyond body cams and indictments, we deserve justice and we deserve to be healed.” Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Talking About Anti-Asian Hate With My Mom Is HardRed Canary Song Fights To Support Asian WorkersHow This Mother-Daughter Duo Heals Others

  • 'Big moment' as Pakistan complete four-series sweep against South Africa

    Pakistan completed a clean sweep of four trophies in four series against South Africa but had anxious moments before scrambling to a three-wicket win with one ball to spare in the fourth and final Twenty20 international at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday.

  • Diversity in Hollywood is 'better in some ways but worse in others,' actor Alfonso Ribeiro says

    Diversity in Hollywood is “better in some ways and worse in others,” actor Alfonso Ribeiro, star of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Host of America's Funniest Home Videos told Yahoo Finance when discussing how the industry has evolved over the years.

  • NFL draft betting: There are 3 interesting teams, including Patriots, favored to draft a QB first

    There are plenty of teams that could take a quarterback with their first draft pick.

  • The expectation of perfection: Risk of blood clot from Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is 0.00009%

    Achieving herd immunity through mass vaccination involves a delicate — sometimes tricky — dance with side effects, public opinion and virus variants. The rollout of coronavirus vaccines has not been without challenges, but the government’s goal to not rely on just one vaccine has limited the scope of a setback involving any one product. The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week as they examine six severe cases of blood clots.

  • ‘SEAL Team’ Star David Boreanaz Urges CBS To Renew Drama For Season 5: “Let’s Keep It Going”

    A day after CBS renewed several titles for new seasons, SEAL Team star David Boreanaz called out the cable network on social media, bringing attention to the series’ bubble status. “Let’s go, CBS – let’s renew this show,” he reportedly tweeted on Friday. On Thursday, CBS handed NCIS, Blue Bloods, Bull, Magnum P.I. and S.W.A.T […]

  • Anderson Cooper Recalls Andy Cohen's Son Benjamin Microwaving His Son Wyatt's Talking Teddy Bear

    Anderson Cooper told Jimmy Kimmel about his regular weekend hangouts with Andy Cohen and Ben, as well as his low-key plans for son Wyatt's upcoming first birthday party

  • Prince Philip funeral: What happens after Duke of Edinburgh's service?

    The Duke of Edinburgh has been interred in the royal vault but this is not his final resting place.

  • My wife makes $200K a year, but gives us $700 a month, and $3,000 to her brother and mother ‘to keep them in the good life’

    What I did not know is that my mother-in-law also uses emotional guilt to get my wife to work 150-hour weeks to keep her and her son in the good life. It is a complex system where people follow rules, adopt moral beliefs and, yes, can give up their own agency without question.

  • Morgan Weaver scores winning goal after avoiding suspension from NWSL

    Ball don't lie.