Four skiers dead, four injured in Utah avalanche

Four backcountry skiers were killed in an avalanche Saturday in Utah and four others were injured, authorities said.

The area was under a high danger warning for avalanches when authorities were called to the Mill Creek Canyon area outside Salt Lake City, said Sgt. Melody Cutler of the Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake.

A group of five skiers and another with three appeared to trigger an avalanche that buried all eight in snow, she said, adding that some were able to dig themselves out and rescue others. But four did not survive.

"This is a terrible tragedy and our prayers go out to the victims and families involved," Gov. Spencer Cox tweeted. "We are grateful to the first responders and others who engaged in this rescue and recovery effort."

It was the deadliest avalanche in the state since 1992, when a skier triggered an avalanche that killed four in the Moab area, according to the Utah Avalanche Center.

Two other fatal avalanches have occurred in Utah this year.

On Wednesday in Colorado, first responders recovered the bodies of three skiers buried in an avalanche.