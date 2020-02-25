Four Slovenian parties agree on a future government coalition

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - The center-right Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS), led by former prime minister Janez Jansa, late on Tuesday agreed on a future government coalition with three other parties, the four parties said.

The SDS formed a majority coalition with the center-left Party of Modern Center (SMC), the conservative New Slovenia and the pensioners' party Desus.

President Borut Pahor is expected to nominate Jansa on Wednesday for the post of prime minister, to replace outgoing center-right Prime Minister Marjan Sarec who resigned last month. Jansa is expected to be confirmed by parliament next week.

The four parties hold 48 out of 90 seats in parliament but one member of the SMC had said he would not support a government led by Jansa.

"The (coalition) negotiations were tough ... but in the end we managed to agree on the basic, key points with which we want to return impetus to Slovenia and turn up its development cycle," Anze Logar, a member of parliament and the head of the SDS's council, told reporters.

He said some of the main tasks of the new government will be improving Slovenia's inefficient national health system and presiding over the European Union in the second half of 2021.

Jansa, 61, led the Slovenian government from 2004 to 2008 and from 2012 to 2013. He will have 15 days after being confirmed as prime minister to form a government. Parliament is expected to confirm the new government by the end of March.

Sarec, who led the first minority government in Slovenian history, resigned after 16 months in power because his Cabinet lacked sufficient support in parliament to enforce important legislation.

The next regular election is due in mid-2022.





(Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by Jonathan Oatis)