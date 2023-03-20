Four soldiers killed in training exercise accident in Chernihiv Oblast

SBU is investigating after the deadly detonation of an explosive device

Read also: Officer indicted for beating conscript is placed under house arrest

The incident took place during a standard gunnery training exercise.

SBU officers were immediately called to the scene to conduct an inspection and collect all relevant evidence.

The bodies of four servicemen were taken to the Chernihiv Regional Bureau of Forensic Medicine for forensic examination.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Article 414 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the rules for handling weapons).

The Desna specialized prosecutor’s office is carrying out procedural management of the preliminary investigation.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine