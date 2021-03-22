Four sought in Detroit carjacking, assault at gas station

Ariana Taylor, The Detroit News
·1 min read

Mar. 22—Detroit police are asking for help in finding three men and a woman in connection with a carjacking earlier this month on the city's west side.

Around 3 a.m. March 3, a 47-year-old man allowed a woman to get into his black 2010 Ford Focus in the parking lot of a gas station in the 12600 block of Linwood, police said. After a conversation in the car, the two got out and walked to another car, a silver Honda Accord with a spoiler on the back and black after-market rims, officials said.

As they approached the other car, two men assaulted the 47-year-old and took his car keys, police said.

The woman and one of the men left in the 47-year-old's car, the other car fled and another man ran from the scene on foot, officials said. Medics arrived but the 47-year-old refused treatment.

Police are looking for the four suspects and the Honda Accord involved in the incident.

