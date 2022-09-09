Four South Mississippi men arrested after armed robbery and shootout outside Texas bank

Four South Mississippi men, two of them 17 years old, were arrested in connection with an armed robbery of armored van at bank ATM in Carrollton, Texas, multiple news outlets reported.

According to a report from Fox 4, shooting erupted around noon Thursday at a local Bank of America.

Jolene DeVito, Carrollton public information officer, told ABC 9 that an armored car had arrived at the bank and was servicing the ATM when a vehicle pulled up and the people inside started shooting. Images captured by Fox 4 show at least 20 rounds were fired.

Police in the area did not say how many people fired guns, but at least four people fired at the van and hit one of the guards in the arm. His injuries were not life threatening, according to multiple media reports.

The bank is one business in a shopping center. Witnesses at the scene told Fox 4 they hid as a barrage of gunfire erupted. One individual hid behind a stone column while another fell to the floor of their hair salon.

“They are very lucky to be alive, and we are too,” Oscar Perez told Fox 4.

The four suspects ditched the vehicle they were in and hopped in another car, but they were all arrested while traveling on Interstate 20, ABC 9 reported.

KTRE-TV identified the suspects as:

Katron Devonta Pittman, 17, of Gautier

Rayfiel Demonte Gill, 40, of Gulfport

Gary Dawane Taylor, Jr. 17, of Purvis

Lillie Vivian McCoy, 43, of Wiggins

They are each charged with aggravated robbery and are held in the Smith County jail and are awaiting extradition.