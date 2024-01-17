Four South MS restaurants fail health inspections, one for the third time in six months

Four restaurants in South Mississippi failed their health department inspection in the last week, bringing the total for the first two weeks of the year to ten.

These restaurants scored a C for critical violations:

See-Wee-Roll at Edgewater Mall, 2600 Beach Blvd., Biloxi, had a scheduled inspection Jan. 11. It was cited for inadequate hand washing facilities supplied and accessible.

This was the third inspection since a complaint in December. At an inspection on Dec. 16, the restaurant was cited for:

▪ Improper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use (repeat offense)

▪ Inadequate hand washing facilities supplied and accessible (repeat offense)

▪ Food contact surface not cleaned and sanitized (repeat offense)

It also had two violations that were corrected during the inspection.

The restaurant was given a B after a follow-up inspection on Dec. 27, when the violations were corrected.

This is the third C since August.

Simply Southern Wiggins, 1119 Frontage Drive East., Wiggins had a scheduled inspection Jan. 11. It was cited for:

▪ Food contact surface not cleaned and sanitized (repeat offense)

▪ Improper cold holding temperatures (repeat)

This was the first C dating back to 2021.

King Buffet at 227 Eisenhower Dr., Biloxi had an inspection Jan. 11 for a permit renewal. It was cited for not having required records available for shell stock tags for required parasite destruction.

This is the first C since 2019.

Jalapeno Grill of Long Beach, 229 Klondyke Road, Long Beach, had a scheduled inspection Jan. 12 and was cited for no certified manager. The only other time the restaurant was inspected was in May 2023, when it scored an A.

Restaurants and other food service establishments in Mississippi are rated “A” if they pass the health department inspection, “B” if violations are corrected during the inspection and “C” if the violations are critical.

Most restaurants inspected since Jan. 11 in South Mississippi had no violations, with 38 kitchens scoring an A and 8 a B.