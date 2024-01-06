Four Spokane County McDonald's restaurants burglarized, donation money stolen

Jan. 5—The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is searching for the person(s) responsible for breaking McDonald's glass windows and doors and stealing donations from four of the fast food restaurants early Friday morning, according to a sheriff's office news release.

Deputies responded between 3:22 a.m. and 5:01 a.m. to the reported burglaries at three Spokane Valley locations and one off Interstate 90 southwest of Spokane, deputies said.

Entry was made at each restaurant by breaking windows or door glass, and money was stolen from the Ronald McDonald House donation boxes after they were damaged.

A drive-through window and a window next to it were shattered at the 10516 E. Sprague Ave. location, a glass door was broken at 819 N. Sullivan Road, a drive-through window was shattered at 10511 W. Aero Road and a glass door was broken at 15 S. Havana St.

The sheriff's office does not know whether the same suspect(s) committed all four crimes. The description of the suspect at each location is similar, and Ronald McDonald House donations appear to have been targeted in all four.

The suspect(s) are described as male, possibly white, with a thin or average build and wearing all black, including a beanie, face mask, hoodie, gloves, pants and shoes. A black backpack with what appeared to be a large red "Air Jordan" logo on it was also seen with the suspect(s).

Anyone with information about the burglaries, or who observed anything suspicious Friday morning or can help identify the suspect(s) is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.