Four stabbed on NYC subway as crime continues to rise

Four people, including three teens, were stabbed on a New York City Subway platform on Tuesday and self-transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

New York Police say their investigation into the incident in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn is ongoing, but believe it was sparked by a fight between groups of young men and boys.

The fight and stabbings took place at the Flushing Avenue station and shut down the M and J subway lines for hours, according to NBC New York.

A New York Police Department spokesperson said three 16-year-old boys were stabbed: two in the chest, and one in the arm, and one 20-year-old man was stabbed in the chest and arm.

"All we have is there was some type of physical dispute with an unknown group of teenaged males," the spokesperson said.

The stabbings are part of a general increase in subway crime that preceded, but has continued in the days since, Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a new crackdown on crime and vagrancy on the subway system.

In the weeks since their announcement, crime on the transit system spiked 30 percent, NBC New York reported.

Six people were stabbed in the immediate days after the program was announced.

In January, a woman was pushed to her death in front of a subway car, and last week, a man attacked a woman with human excrement.