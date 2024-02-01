Four State attorney appears before State Supreme Court

KSNF/KODE — After months of delay, a Four State attorney goes before the Kansas Supreme Court today to ask justices not to take his license away – forever.

We first told you back in September that former Galena City Attorney, Kevin Cure, was in trouble with the Kansas Bar Association for the second time.

PREVIOUS: Former Galena City Attorney may lose law license again for repeating previous violations

Just one month after Cure got his license back, in 2021 a new complaint was filed for the same reason – being drunk and mishandling his cases.

The Supreme Court previously suspended Cure’s license for 18 months after his 4th drunk driving conviction and for appearing in court while drunk and missing hearings because he was in jail.

This time, justices want to know why the penalties shouldn’t be more severe.

“Here’s what I’m having trouble with…Mr. Cure. I’ve done this a long time and you’re one of the few people that that has come before Us who has been prior suspended, and didn’t comply with conditions to get back in from that suspension. You had a monitoring program that you haven’t complied with you haven’t even provided us or the disciplinary administrator with any updates on where you’re at now. I’m having trouble and getting in the broad view, not understanding why you shouldn’t be indefinitely suspended,” said Justice, Eric S. Rosen, Kansas Supreme Court.

The justices went on to classify Cure’s treatment of his clients as “reprehensible.”

Cure blamed his conduct on a heavy caseload, with little to no support both personally and professionally.

He also admitted he is still drinking.

The justices took the matter under advisement and will issue their ruling at a later date.

The entire hearing can be found on Youtube, here.

