Four states have rolled back mask mandates. More could be on the way. Here's what it could mean for all of us.

Christal Hayes, USA TODAY
·9 min read

WASHINGTON – Four states have announced rolling back mask mandates in major recalls of COVID-19 safety measures over the last month — leaving many to wonder whether additional states will join the tide and alter how the country is dealing with COVID-19 at a crucial moment in the fight against the disease.

But like so much with the pandemic, the path ahead is unclear. Cities, businesses, and families are often making their own choices of whether to wear masks or go to restaurants, despite governors in Mississippi, Texas, Montana and Iowa urging their residents to go back to a virus carefree life.

Major American retail chains across the country, such as Kroger, Best Buy Co., Kohl’s and Ulta are sticking to their policies to require masks in stores. Some local mayors are telling residents to ignore the words of their state governors.

The mixed messaging has become another unfortunate reality of COVID's impact. Several states that never enacted mask mandates still had communities and businesses that required them, creating a dizzying environment for residents navigating differing rules. The confusion has even led to violent confrontations over the months.

More: Joe Biden calls it 'a big mistake' for states to lift mask mandates; North Dakota has nation's worst virus rate: Latest COVID-19 updates

More: US coronavirus map: Tracking the outbreak

Texas, Miss. join more than a dozen states without mandates

Governors in Texas and Mississippi announced Tuesday they would halt mask mandates and reopen their states, allowing businesses to operate at full capacity.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he was moving to "open Texas 100%" and would issue an executive order that would take effect March 10 rescinding most of his earlier orders, including restrictions on business occupancy and the July 2 statewide mask order.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves tweeted Tuesday that starting Wednesday, all county mask mandates would be lifted and businesses allowed to operate fully. Hospitalizations and case numbers have plummeted, and the vaccine is being rapidly distributed, he said: "We are getting out of the business of telling people what they can and cannot do."

Earlier this month, governors in Iowa and Montana announced they, too, were rescinding mandates on wearing masks. The four states join 11 others that either never had mask mandates or have since rescinded such policies.

More: Texas isn't alone. These 15 states also do not currently have a statewide mask mandate.

More: Gov. Kim Reynolds lifting Iowa's mask requirements, gathering limits Sunday

Nationally, the number of COVID-19 cases has steadily declined over the months but experts say that decline appears to have plateaued, which only heightens concerns of relaxing mitigation efforts. Some have also pointed to widespread snow storms, notably in Texas where residents weathered through intense freezing temperatures and lost access to power and water, as a possible factor in the recent dip in reported cases.

In Mississippi as Reeves made the announcement, about 300 new COVID-19 cases were reported and 44 deaths from the disease. The state saw its highest numbers in January, where in a single month 1,240 deaths were reported. On Jan. 7, the state reported a single-day record of 3,255 new cases of the coronavirus.

It's a similar picture in Texas, which also saw its highest numbers in winter.

On Tuesday, 275 new coronavirus deaths were reported and more than 7,200 people tested positive for the virus. That is far less than the 22,000 people per day who were testing positive in January.

The ripple effects on the country

Public health experts widely condemned the moves by Texas, Mississippi and other states, warning of the impacts such policies could have on the rest of the country.

Eric Rubin, an infectious diseases specialist at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said, "what they do in Texas matters to everybody else in the country," noting the state's status as the second most populated in the country and as the second highest in country with coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic.

Rubin said he understood the daunting task for states examining whether to reopen their economies, though he noted the partial reopenings in various parts of the country over the months have largely been "counterproductive" in the goal of ridding the country of the virus.

More: President Biden on states lifting mask mandates: 'The last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking'

But, he argued, reopening businesses, schools and other entities has nothing to do with wearing a mask.

"The part that doesn't make any sense at all is the masking part," Rubin said. "There's no economic reason to not wear masks ever."

Joseph Fauver, an associate research scientist in epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health who has been studying variants of the virus, said relaxing such restrictions could be "encouraging more risky behavior at a time when transmission risk is still very, very, very high."

Fauver noted this is a crucial moment for the country: vaccinations are ramping up while variants continue to spread across the country. He said that includes in Texas, where the CDC has tracked the spread of two mutated variants of the virus, one of which Fauver said is "circulating at a really high level."

"Pulling back now is premature," he added. "It's dangerous and will result in more deaths."

The message was echoed at the White House Wednesday by CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. "I do think that the next month or two is really pivotal in terms of how this pandemic goes," she said. "As we scale up vaccination we really do need to decrease the amount of virus that is circulating."

Rubin agreed, adding that the mix of vaccinations and more variants emerging is a fearful combination, especially if states are easing restrictions on precautions like masks. He explained as more people are vaccinated, the virus is likely to continue mutating so it can continue spreading.

"The virus is changing a little bit all the time," he said. "And when it starts encountering people who have immunity, then, one worries that it's going to accumulate mutations that let it get around immunity."

More: What we know about face masks has changed. Here's what experts say and which states mandate masks

More: Biden wants mask mandates nationwide, but he can't actually enforce them. Here's what he could do instead.

He added that the notion of easing precautions "just feels like so the wrong time" and puts the rest of the country at risk for continued spread, though he noted many are feeling ready after seeing cases drop and vaccinations continue.

Rubin acknowledged some might support the idea of getting back to normal after seeing cases drop and vaccinations continuing, but the better way of looking at it, he said, is: "Hey, we're about to get there. We're so close. Let's not screw it up now."

But even as President Joe Biden has promised the U.S. will have vaccinations for every adult by May, the path to going back to normal is anything but certain. Rubin noted some of these public health measures that have changed Americans' everyday lives, like social distancing and masks, will likely continue even after more Americans are vaccinated.

Experts say the easing on such restrictions will be a mix of vaccinations in any particular area, rate of transmission and monitoring the continued spread of variants of the virus.

Can cities, businesses still enforce masks?

It wasn't long after governors in Texas and Mississippi announced rescinding their mask mandates that local community leaders and businesses said they would still continue to enforce their own mask rules.

In Mississippi, a number of cities pledged to continue mandating masks despite the governor's announcement. The city of Jackson's mask mandate will continue, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said Tuesday afternoon.

"When health experts are telling us to still mask up and increase protective measures, it doesn't stand to reason to be going in the other direction," he said.

More: Despite Gov. Reeves' order, Jackson mayor says mask mandate still in effect

In Hattiesburg, about 90 miles southeast of Jackson, Mayor Toby Barker announced the city would also remain under a mask mandate "for the foreseeable future."

"Even if you're tired of masks, do the right thing," Barker said. "Do right by your family, friends, neighbors, coworkers, fellow church members, people in your life that need to be protected."

A number of businesses in Texas and Mississippi did the same, including some of the nation's largest retailers, insisting they would continue their mask policies regardless of state policies.

Austin-based grocer Fresh Plus, which has three stores, said it will keep enforcing its mask policy.

"We will continue to require all shoppers and employees to wear masks when inside the store," said Averey Robertson, store manager of the chain's Anderson Lane store. "The sign on our door says, 'Masks required to enter,' and that will stay the same."

More: Kroger, Starbucks and Target among retailers that will still require masks in Texas despite end of state mandate

More: Uncertainty, anger, joy: Texas Businesses react to Abbott dropping mask mandate

Kroger, which also owns supermarket chains including Ralphs and Dillons, said in a statement to USA TODAY that it will "continue to require everyone in our stores across the country to wear masks until all our frontline grocery associates can receive the COVID-19 vaccine."

Best Buy Co., Kohl’s and Ulta told Bloomberg News that they're sticking with their mask requirements. CNN added CVS and Walgreens pharmacies, and auto manufacturers Toyota and General Motors to the list.

But not all. Some retailers including Albertsons plan to stop requiring patrons to wear face coverings.

"For associates and vendors, we will continue to follow the CDC guidance and will require face coverings. For customers, we will encourage face coverings to be worn while in the store," an Albertsons spokesman told USA TODAY.

And that's largely been how businesses and communities have handled COVID-19 policies in other states without mask mandates. The hodgepodge of mandates vary from state to state, city to city and store to store, confusing customers and escalating tensions.

Skirmishes between unmasked customers and retail staff and security guards in Texas surfaced online this week. Last year a security guard was shot and killed in a dispute at a Family Dollar in Flint, Michigan.

But the changes in Texas and Mississippi aren't likely to lead to a new array of lawsuits. Businesses largely have rights to institute rules, such as wearing shoes when entering.

The only real hiccups could arise over blanket policies that don't include provisions for those with disabilities or medical conditions or policies that aren't being mandated uniformly to everyone, said Tina Bullock, an attorney in Mississippi for the Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman law firm and a former nurse.

"Businesses have rights, too" Bullock said, noting it's a balancing act of weighing protections for patrons and the rights of others.

Contributing: Jessica Guynn, USA TODAY; Lori Hawkins and Matthew Odam, Austin American-Statesman; and Sarah Haselhorst and Gabriela Szymanowska, Mississippi Clarion Ledger

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID-19: Texas, Mississippi join states rolling back mask mandates

Recommended Stories

  • Some companies will keep mask mandates in states that lifted COVID-19 restrictions

    Some of the biggest chains in the U.S., including Target and Starbucks, will continue to require masks and limit capacity in Texas and Mississippi after the states lift coronavirus restrictions, Wall Street Journal reports.Why it matters: The Republican governors' move to reopen "100%" has divided the business community, with some welcoming the decision while others worry about risk of backslide on progress and put workers at risk. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe state of play: Starting Wednesday in Mississippi and March 10 in Texas, businesses will be able to operate at full capacity. Residents will no longer be required to wear a mask to visit their venues.But major corporations like Hyatt Hotels, Target and Starbucks will maintain mask requirements, as will retailers Kroger, CVS and Walgreens.Walgreens cited safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), telling CBS News, "There is no change at this time to the company mask mandate policy or any current safety protocols that are in place in our stores or any work locations to protect our customers and team members."Grocery chain Aldi has also said it will retain its nationwide policy mandating masks for workers and customers, per CBS News.The big picture: President Biden slammed states for relaxing restrictions on Wednesday, calling it "Neanderthal thinking."Texas averaged 4,532 new cases per day in the last week.Mississippi reported 380 new cases as of Tuesday. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • New coronavirus cases fall in France but intensive care numbers at 2021 high

    France registered 26,788 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, down sharply from the 2021 high of 31,519 recorded last week Wednesday, but admissions to intensive care hit a 2021 high, with increasing numbers of younger patients. The total number of people in hospital with COVID-19 fell slightly to just over 25,000 on Wednesday, but the number of patients in intensive care rose by another 51 to 3,637, a new 2021 high and the highest since the end of November. The government has said that bringing down the number of people with COVID-19 in intensive care below 3,000 is one of the preconditions for easing the coronavirus curfew.

  • President Biden on states lifting mask mandates: 'The last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking'

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday said it's a “big mistake” for states to lift pandemic restrictions, calling it a result of "Neanderthal thinking."

  • The House passed a sweeping voting rights act. What's in it?

    The For the People Act, also known as H.R. 1, would provide sweeping reforms on redistricting, absentee voting, voting rights and election security.

  • Biden administration takes 1st major action against Russia over Navalny case

    The Biden administration on Tuesday announced sanctions against seven senior Russian officials and added 14 parties to the entities list in response to the poisoning and imprisonment of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, who was recently transferred to a penal colony east of Moscow that's known for abusive treatment of inmates. While perhaps symbolic, the sanctions represent President Biden's first major action against Russia, and they're the first real response by the United States in relation to Navalny since the Trump administration never followed through on the matter. “The tone and substance of our conversations with Russia and our conversations about Russia will be very different from what you saw in the previous administration,” one senior admin official said. https://t.co/Pvi03x22aE — Kylie Atwood (@kylieatwood) March 2, 2021 The European Union joined the U.S., sanctioning four Russian officials, though Brussels had already imposed penalties on six individuals, including the director of the FSB (the spy agency allegedly behind Navalny's poisoning last summer), in October. The Biden White House has also suggested it will impose sanctions, among other measures, against Russia in response to a massive cyberattack against several federal agencies last year, but Tuesday's actions are related specifically to Navalny. More stories from theweek.comJoe Biden just yanked away stimulus checks from 17 million Americans7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceDisney to close at least 60 retail stores in U.S. and Canada

  • Capitol Police warn militia group may be planning to breach the Capitol on Thursday

    Nearly two months after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol building, officials are warning a militia group may be plotting another breach. The U.S. Capitol Police said Wednesday it has obtained intelligence "that shows a possible plot to breach the Capitol by an identified militia group" on March 4. Backers of the debunked QAnon conspiracy theory falsely believe former President Donald Trump will actually be sworn into office for a second term on March 4, despite losing the 2020 presidential election. "Our department is working with our local, state, and federal partners to stop any threats to the Capitol," Capitol Police said. "We are taking the intelligence seriously." Officials previously said they would "enhance our security posture and staffing for a number of days, to include March 4," due to "concerning information and intelligence" surrounding that date, ABC News reports. This comes after the acting chief of the Capitol Police, Yogananda Pittman, warned Congress there are militia groups who were present at the Jan. 6 riot who "want to blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as possible" when President Biden addresses a joint session of Congress for the first time. Because of this, Pittman said it's necessary for Capitol Police to "maintain its enhanced and robust security posture," including fencing and National Guard presence. The date for that address by Biden hasn't yet been decided. House of Representatives Acting Sergeant at Arms Timothy Blodgett has also reportedly raised concerns about March 4 threats, with CNN reporting he sent a letter to lawmakers on Wednesday warning of Capitol Police's "new and concerning information and intelligence indicating additional interest in the Capitol" by a militia group on March 4 through March 6. Blodgett, CNN notes, previously told members this week there was "no indication" that any groups were coming to Washington, D.C. to protest or "commit acts of violence." More stories from theweek.comJoe Biden just yanked away stimulus checks from 17 million Americans7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceDisney to close at least 60 retail stores in U.S. and Canada

  • Texas schools, stores divided on masks as mandate ends

    The end of Texas' mask mandate is giving Lucy Alanis second thoughts about one of her occasional indulgences during the coronavirus pandemic: dining in at restaurants. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's repeal of most COVID-19 restrictions — saying it was “time to open Texas 100%" — reverberated across the state and to the White House on Wednesday, a day after one of the country's most dramatic rollbacks of rules intended to slow the spread of the virus. Businesses in Texas shed rules, city leaders plotted new safeguards and the state's 5 million schoolchildren largely remained under orders to keep wearing masks, at least for now.

  • How to network in the age of COVID-19

    Here's what you need to know about making professional connections during a pandemic.

  • Suspects Who Beat Asian Pizzeria Owner Unconscious in Pennsylvania Identified

    Three suspects have been identified in connection with a violent robbery that allegedly left a pizzeria owner in Norristown, Pennsylvania unconscious last month. The attack, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred outside Mama Venezia’s Pizzeria at 674 E. Marshall Street on Feb. 19. ﻿Ying Ngov, 56, was working when she spotted three young men looking at her business that night.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    The number of new coronavirus infections globally rose last week for the first time in seven weeks, the World Health Organization said on Monday, urging countries not to relax measures to fight the disease. "We need to have a stern warning for all of us: that this virus will rebound if we let it," Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO technical lead for COVID-19, told a briefing. China and the United States should remove all barriers to travel between the two countries if the United States achieves herd immunity for COVID-19 with 90% of its population vaccinated, potentially by August, a Chinese epidemiologist has said.

  • Biden: Texas, Mississippi governors are showing 'Neanderthal thinking' by lifting COVID-19 restrictions

    President Biden thinks it's "a mistake" that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) are lifting mask mandates and allowing businesses in their states to operate at full capacity, and chalked their decision up to "Neanderthal thinking." "Look, I hope everybody's realized by now, these masks make a difference," Biden said Wednesday. "We are on the cusp of being able to fundamentally change the nature of this disease because of the way in which we're able to get vaccines in people's arms." The last thing the country needs, Biden added, is "Neanderthal thinking that in the meantime, everything's fine, take off your mask, forget it. It still matters." The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health experts have stressed that it is too soon to end mask mandates and fully open businesses, and this could lead to a surge in new cases, especially as variants that are more contagious are spreading. It is "critical" for people to "follow the science," Biden said, and wash their hands, wear a mask, and stay socially distanced. In a statement to CNN, Abbott spokesperson Renae Eze said the governor was "clear in telling Texans that COVID hasn't ended, and that all Texans should follow medical advice and safe practices to continuing containing COVID. It is clear from the recoveries, the vaccinations, the reduced hospitalizations, and the safe practices that Texans are using that state mandates are no longer needed." As of Wednesday, only 6.8 percent of Texas' population has been fully vaccinated, one of the lowest numbers in the country. The state's COVID-19 data is also not totally accurate, KHOU reports, as the winter storm that slammed Texas last month shut down testing centers, meaning a drop in the number of confirmed cases could be misleading. More than 2.3 million Texans have tested positive for the coronavirus, with more than 43,000 dying. More stories from theweek.comJoe Biden just yanked away stimulus checks from 17 million Americans7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceDisney to close at least 60 retail stores in U.S. and Canada

  • Capitol rioter who ‘hit cops with fire extinguisher’ bused to DC by Turning Points USA

    Conservative youth activist Charlie Kirk promoted buses in now-deleted tweet two days before storming of Congress

  • Tucker: The key difference between 'equality' and 'equity'

    'Tucker Carlson Tonight' host analyzes how teachers' unions are using 'equity' to keep kids out of school

  • Facebook critic Marjorie Taylor Greene and her husband sold up to $210,000 in tech stocks - including in Facebook

    Greene has long accused tech giants of anti-conservative bias. Yet she and her husband invested thousands of dollars in them, The Daily Beast reported.

  • Creator of CPAC golden Trump statue admits it was made in China, after saying Mexico

    ‘Everything is made in China,’ said a business partner behind the six foot replica

  • Former CIA chief says he is ‘increasingly embarrassed’ to be a white man

    John Brennan says ‘there are so few Republicans in Congress who value truth, honesty, and integrity’

  • 5,000 National Guard troops remain in DC amid QAnon frenzy that Trump will be inaugurated again this week

    QAnon followers believe that on 4 March, which was once the inauguration date of US presidents, Donald Trump will become president again

  • Canadiens beat Senators 3-1 to give new coach 1st NHL win

    Carey Price made 26 saves in a bounce-back performance and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Ottawa Senators 3-1 on Tuesday night to give rookie coach Dominique Ducharme his first NHL victory. Jeff Petry and Brendan Gallagher each had a goal and an assist. Tyler Toffoli scored into an empty net for Montreal (10-6-5), which snapped a five-game losing streak in Ducharme's first home game in charge of the Canadiens.

  • In California: Who's bankrolling Newsom recall? And thousands get wrong vaccine dosage

    Plus: People spend free money to better themselves, and thefts of French bulldogs are on the rise.

  • Canada vaccine panel recommends 4 months between COVID doses

    A national panel of vaccine experts in Canada recommended Wednesday that provinces extend the interval between the two doses of a COVID-19 shot to four months to quickly inoculate more people amid a shortage of doses in Canada. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also expressed optimism that vaccination timelines could be sped up. The current protocol is an interval of three to four weeks between doses for the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines.