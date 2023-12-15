Four Stoneman Douglas students, one Coral Glades student charged in violent beating in parking lot

Five students have been charged in the violent beating of another student at a parking lot near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Coral Springs Police announced on social media Friday morning.

Four of the students attend Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, as does the victim. A fifth student attends Coral Glades High in Coral Springs.

All but one of the students are currently in custody, police said. Their ages range from 15 to 17. The victim of the attack is 18.

“Our detectives have worked tirelessly around the clock, along with our law enforcement partners to include the Broward Sheriff’s Office and the Broward County State Attorney’s Office, to swiftly identify and apprehend the individuals involved,” police said in a statement.

All of the students are charged with felony battery, “reflecting the serious nature of their actions.”

