Four students arrested after large fight at Winnetonka High School in North Kansas City

Four teenagers were arrested Friday following a large fight at Winnetonka High School in North Kansas City that drew a crowd of dozens of spectating students and a response from neighboring law enforcement agencies, according to the sheriff’s department.

Sarah Boyd, a spokeswoman for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, said in a Friday statement that the four minors, all students, had been taken into custody. One student was taken to the hospital for treatment of an injury described as minor.

Boyd said a school resource deputy called for backup shortly after 1 p.m. to assist with a reported disturbance happening on the school’s second floor. Kansas City police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded.

The fight began between two teenagers and escalated to a total of eight, Boyd said. Meanwhile, between 40 and 50 students gathered around.

Boyd said school staff members were assaulted while trying to break up the fight. The school was placed under “lock-and-teach” protocol during the fight.

Within 10 minutes of backup arriving, Boyd said the situation was brought under control and order was restored. Afterward, a school bus struck a parked and unoccupied patrol car, Boyd said, but no one was hurt.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was handling the criminal investigation. Boyd said investigators would turn over findings to the Clay County Juvenile Office to determine whether charges would be filed.