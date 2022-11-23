Four students are shot as high school dismisses early for Thanksgiving, PA reports say

Four students were shot on Wednesday, Nov. 23, as their Philadelphia high school dismissed early for Thanksgiving break, reports say.

The shooting reportedly occurred just before noon near Overbrook High School on the northwest side of Philadelphia.

Four students were injured in the shooting, according to KYW.

The two boys and two girls were hospitalized and are listed in stable condition, WPVI reported.

Windows of a nearby hair salon were shattered by the gunfire, according to WCAU.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting. Police have not released any information about a suspect.

Schools in the Philadelphia district dismissed three hours early on Wednesday for Thanksgiving.

McClatchy News has reached out to the Philadelphia Police Department for comment.

This story is developing and will be updated.