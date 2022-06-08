Four Superior Court judge offices are up for grabs in Riverside County. Here are the latest results

Four Riverside County Superior Court judgeships are up for grabs in the June 7 election.

Court Office 4

The Deputy District Attorney Natalie Lough has 47% of the vote with 118 of 795 precincts voting, Senior Deputy District Attorney Amy Barajas has 30% of votes and Attorney Richard Swanson about 23% by 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Swanson has practiced law in the county for more than two decades, and he said he has served as a pro tem judge. Barajas has worked for the DA's Office since 2005 and currently works on gang and homicide cases. Lough is also a current prosecutor who said she has established a statewide DUI case precedent.

Court Office 11

The race for Court Office 11 is tight with Superior Court Commissioner Laura Garcia garnering 52% of votes and Deputy District Attorney Jay Kiel with 48%. About 116,000 votes had been counted, 118 of 795 precincts, as of 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Garcia, who grew up in Coachella, worked for the Riverside County Public Defender's Office for more than a decade and served in Indio as the lead Juvenile Court Public Defender. Kiel has worked as a prosecutor for 15 years and has served as an attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice.

Court Office 26

Deputy District Attorney Jason Stone held a commanding lead early Tuesday with 61% of the vote for Court Office 26. His opponent Superior Court Commissioner Eric Isaac had about 39% of votes by 9:30 p.m.

Isaac is a military veteran who has served as county commissioner since 2013. Stone has worked for the DA's office since 2007.

Court Office 28

Deputy District Attorney Kristi Kirk led the three candidates running for Office 28, with 53% of votes. The other two candidates trailed, Deputy District Attorney Francisco Navarro had 34% and Attorney Christopher Whelton 14% with about 147,000 votes being counted in the race.

Kirk has worked for the DA's Office since 2005, and on civil cases and gang injunctions in the county. Navarro has worked for the DA's office for 15 years on cases ranging from DUIs to homicides. Whelton has worked as an attorney for three decades and has served as a pro tem judge.

Story continues

Any of the candidates could win the seat in the June 7 election if they are able to garner an outright majority. If not, the top two candidates will move on to a November run off.

Judges serve six-year terms and can be reelected; they can also be appointed by the governor should a vacancy open during a term.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Christopher Damien covers public safety and the criminal justice system. He can be reached at christopher.damien@desertsun.com or follow him at @chris_a_damien.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Riverside County election: 4 Superior Court judge offices up for grabs