Four suspects arrested in car thefts at a University of Kentucky garage, officials say

Most of the suspects accused of stealing cars and other items from the Cornerstone parking garage on the University of Kentucky’s campus have been arrested, the university announced Friday.

At least two vehicles and several other items inside vehicles were stolen the weekend before classes started. The university said it was able to capture the suspects on surveillance cameras, and tips from the community allowed investigators to identify four of the five suspects, who were arrested Thursday and Friday.

The suspects are juveniles and UK Police will not be releasing any additional information about them, the university said.

In response to the uptick in thefts, UK Police have increased patrols at campus parking garages and lots. Students are still encouraged to lock their vehicles, keep valuables hidden and report suspicious activity to UK police at 859-257-8573.

Updated: UK officials looking for suspects accused of stealing cars from university garage